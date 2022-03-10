Alabama near the top in ESPN’s ‘future QB’ rankings

Alabama has been on a roll with quarterbacks recently. Nick Saban has seen his offense change drastically in the last five or so years because of the highly-talented quarterbacks that have come through Tuscaloosa.

Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have left for the NFL. Bryce Young is the latest name to be added to the list and still has at least one season remaining with the Crimson Tide.

Though he still has a few years of eligibility remaining, it is assumed that Young will be declaring for the 2023 draft after the upcoming college football season.

That leaves Alabama with Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson as the two go-to quarterbacks currently on the roster when Young leaves.

Granted, players can always transfer and there are some big-name recruits considering the Crimson Tide, but for now we will only look at who is on the depth chart as of today.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg ranked college football’s top-25 future quarterback situations. The Crimson Tide sits at No. 3.

Rittenberg writes,

“Like Stroud, Young is widely expected to depart Alabama after his third season, and will be a candidate to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The immediate depth took a hit with Paul Tyson’s transfer to Arizona State, but as long as Young stays healthy, the questions with the room will emerge in 2023 and 2024. Jalen Milroe had seven pass attempts and 15 rushes in four games last season, and Alabama added incoming freshman Ty Simpson, ESPN’s No. 2 pocket passer and No. 33 overall player in the 2022 class. Like Young, Simpson should be ready to compete for significant field time in his second season.”

Expectations are high for Young in 2022, but he has yet to disappoint Alabama fans in high-pressure situations, so the upcoming season is a highly anticipated one.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as the 2022 offseason continues.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!