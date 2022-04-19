Dallas TE Dalton Schultz says Cowboys were better with Amari Cooper

NBC

Simone Biles is ready to be a wife! The Olympic gold medalist chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about planning her wedding with Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens, sharing, "So far the wedding process has been pretty seamless but now it's getting towards the stressful part." Simone also recalled "bawling" when she found the perfect dress to walk down the aisle in. Plus, the 25-year-old dished about her new signature collection of activewear with Athleta Girl.