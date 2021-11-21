Alabama loses ground in latest AP Poll update
The Crimson Tide held off Arkansas’ valiant upset attempt in a 42-35 win, and the Associated Press has voted to move the Crimson Tide down a spot, to No. 3.
Ohio State has taken the No. 2 spot after demolishing Michigan State.
While the AP Poll isn’t the one we should be focusing on at this point in the season, it definitely deserves to be mentioned.
Rather or not the Crimson Tide remains No. 2 in the CFP Rankings remains to be seen. You’ll get an update as soon as we know!
Here are the updated AP Poll rankings.
Rank
Team
Record
Points (No. 1 votes)
1
Georgia
11-0
1,550 (62)
2
Ohio State
10-1
1,434
3
Alabama
10-1
1,423
4
Cincinnati
11-0
1,416
5
Notre Dame
10-1
1,262
6
Michigan
10-1
1,246
7
Oklahoma State
10-1
1,209
8
Ole Miss
9-2
1,060
9
Baylor
9-2
1,046
10
Oklahoma
10-1
1,001
11
Oregon
9-2
849
12
Michigan State
9-2
778
13
BYU
9-2
771
14
Texas A&M
8-3
628
15
UTSA
11-0
583
16
Utah
8-3
561
17
Iowa
9-2
538
18
Wisconsin
8-3
517
19
Houston
10-1
516
20
Pitt
9-2
445
21
Wake Forest
9-2
344
22
San Diego State
10-1
273
23
Louisiana
10-1
246
24
N.C. State
8-3
141
25
Arkansas
7-4
105
Others receiving votes: Clemson 101; Mississippi State 44; Penn State 26; App State 24; Kentucky 10; Purdue 3.
