Alabama loses ground in latest AP Poll update

The Crimson Tide held off Arkansas’ valiant upset attempt in a 42-35 win, and the Associated Press has voted to move the Crimson Tide down a spot, to No. 3.

Ohio State has taken the No. 2 spot after demolishing Michigan State.

While the AP Poll isn’t the one we should be focusing on at this point in the season, it definitely deserves to be mentioned.

Rather or not the Crimson Tide remains No. 2 in the CFP Rankings remains to be seen. You’ll get an update as soon as we know!

Here are the updated AP Poll rankings.

Rank Team Record Points (No. 1 votes) 1 Georgia 11-0 1,550 (62) 2 Ohio State 10-1 1,434 3 Alabama 10-1 1,423 4 Cincinnati 11-0 1,416 5 Notre Dame 10-1 1,262 6 Michigan 10-1 1,246 7 Oklahoma State 10-1 1,209 8 Ole Miss 9-2 1,060 9 Baylor 9-2 1,046 10 Oklahoma 10-1 1,001 11 Oregon 9-2 849 12 Michigan State 9-2 778 13 BYU 9-2 771 14 Texas A&M 8-3 628 15 UTSA 11-0 583 16 Utah 8-3 561 17 Iowa 9-2 538 18 Wisconsin 8-3 517 19 Houston 10-1 516 20 Pitt 9-2 445 21 Wake Forest 9-2 344 22 San Diego State 10-1 273 23 Louisiana 10-1 246 24 N.C. State 8-3 141 25 Arkansas 7-4 105

Others receiving votes: Clemson 101; Mississippi State 44; Penn State 26; App State 24; Kentucky 10; Purdue 3.

