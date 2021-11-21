Alabama loses ground in latest AP Poll update

Layne Gerbig
·1 min read

The Crimson Tide held off Arkansas’ valiant upset attempt in a 42-35 win, and the Associated Press has voted to move the Crimson Tide down a spot, to No. 3.

Ohio State has taken the No. 2 spot after demolishing Michigan State.

While the AP Poll isn’t the one we should be focusing on at this point in the season, it definitely deserves to be mentioned.

Rather or not the Crimson Tide remains No. 2 in the CFP Rankings remains to be seen. You’ll get an update as soon as we know!

Here are the updated AP Poll rankings.

Rank

Team

Record

Points (No. 1 votes)

1

Georgia

11-0

1,550 (62)

2

Ohio State

10-1

1,434

3

Alabama

10-1

1,423

4

Cincinnati

11-0

1,416

5

Notre Dame

10-1

1,262

6

Michigan

10-1

1,246

7

Oklahoma State

10-1

1,209

8

Ole Miss

9-2

1,060

9

Baylor

9-2

1,046

10

Oklahoma

10-1

1,001

11

Oregon

9-2

849

12

Michigan State

9-2

778

13

BYU

9-2

771

14

Texas A&M

8-3

628

15

UTSA

11-0

583

16

Utah

8-3

561

17

Iowa

9-2

538

18

Wisconsin

8-3

517

19

Houston

10-1

516

20

Pitt

9-2

445

21

Wake Forest

9-2

344

22

San Diego State

10-1

273

23

Louisiana

10-1

246

24

N.C. State

8-3

141

25

Arkansas

7-4

105

Others receiving votes: Clemson 101; Mississippi State 44; Penn State 26; App State 24; Kentucky 10; Purdue 3.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.

Recommended Stories