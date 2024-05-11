Alabama lands Michigan State transfer OL Geno VanDeMark

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program picked up a big-time commitment from Michigan State transfer offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark. VanDeMark became the second offensive lineman to transfer to the Crimson Tide during the spring. The first was former Iowa offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.

VanDeMark chose to commit to Alabama over other programs like Arkansas, Duke, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss.

The New Jersey native spent three seasons in East Lansing. After redshirting his true freshman season, VanDeMark played in 10 games and made two starts as a redshirt-freshman. During his redshirt-sophomore season, VanDeMark played in eight games while making six starts at right guard.

VanDeMark would add depth and experience to Alabama’s offensive line room. In all likelihood, the Crimson Tide will start redshirt-junior Jaeden Roberts at right guard and junior Tyler Booker at left guard. The addition of VanDeMark will certainly boost the guard rotation heading into the 2024-2025 season.

The 6'5 320 OL will have 2 years of eligibility remaining

