Alabama lands commitment from Rutgers transfer center Clifford Omoruyi

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Nate Oats has landed a commitment from a fourth transfer out of the portal, former Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi.

Omoruyi entered the transfer portal in March after playing four seasons for the Scarlet Knights. He started 98 games in his last three seasons at Rutgers.

Alabama guard Mark Sears invited to NBA Draft Combine

On3’s transfer portal rankings had Omoruyi ranked as the No. 2 center and No. 8 overall player in the portal. He was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive team each of the last two seasons.

Omoruyi averaged 2.9 blocks per game during the 2023-24 season, good for third-best in men’s basketball. Offensively, he averaged 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season.

A native of Benin City, Nigeria, Omoruyi played high school basketball in New Jersey before committing to play college ball at Rutgers.

The 6’11” big man fills a need for the Crimson Tide, who lost 6’10” forward Nick Pringle in the transfer portal to South Carolina.

Omoruyi is the fourth transfer picked up by Oats this offseason, joining former Auburn guard Aden Holloway, former USF forward Chris Youngblood, and former Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.