Alabama lands commitment from 2026 safety Jamarrion Gordon
The Alabama Crimson Tide added a commitment from 2026 athlete Jamarrion Gordon. Gordon announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Gordon is the first prospect to commit to Alabama as a part of the ’26 recruiting class.
The native of Jackson, Alabama is ranked as the No. 186 prospect in the country according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings. He is listed at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds.
Gordon was an intricate piece of an Aggies squad that reached the Class 4A quarterfinals. As a sophomore, Gordon recorded 30 tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass deflections, and one interception.
The Crimson Tide is getting a versatile safety that fans should be excited about. It will be interesting to continue to follow Gordon’s high school career as he enters his junior season.
BREAKING: Four-Star CB Jamarrion Gordon (2026) has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits
The 6’0 190 CB from Jackson, AL chose the Crimson Tide over Miami & LSU
“This decision was a no brainer. I needed to stay home and make this state better.”… pic.twitter.com/84gEjruUAP
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 18, 2024
