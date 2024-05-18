Alabama lands commitment from 2026 safety Jamarrion Gordon

The Alabama Crimson Tide added a commitment from 2026 athlete Jamarrion Gordon. Gordon announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Gordon is the first prospect to commit to Alabama as a part of the ’26 recruiting class.

The native of Jackson, Alabama is ranked as the No. 186 prospect in the country according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings. He is listed at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds.

Gordon was an intricate piece of an Aggies squad that reached the Class 4A quarterfinals. As a sophomore, Gordon recorded 30 tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass deflections, and one interception.

The Crimson Tide is getting a versatile safety that fans should be excited about. It will be interesting to continue to follow Gordon’s high school career as he enters his junior season.

"This decision was a no brainer. I needed to stay home and make this state better."

