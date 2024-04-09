Is Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer a top-5 head coach in college football?

For the first time in nearly two decades, there will be a new coach roaming the sidelines of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nick Saban, the legendary head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program, announced his retirement at the beginning of the 2024 offseason. Moving swiftly, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne hired Kalen DeBoer, luring him away from the Washington Huskies fresh off of a national championship appearance.

The position DeBoer finds himself in is not one that many envy. Having to be the immediate successor of Saban means there are high expectations and nearly impossible shoes to fill. However, DeBoer is up for the task.

Heading into the 2024 season, which features a new-look SEC including the additions of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners and an expanded College Football Playoff field.

ESPN recently ranked the top 10 head coaches in all of college football for the upcoming season and DeBoer is up near the top, ranking No. 2 just behind Kirby Smart, the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs.

“After starting his career as an assistant at tiny Sioux Falls, his alma mater, DeBoer guided the NAIA Cougars to a 67-3 record with three national titles over a five-year stretch,” writes Kyle Bonagura. “From there, DeBoer embarked on a climb up the assistant-coaching ranks, during which each school he arrived at experienced near-unprecedented success, before being named the head coach at Fresno State. His modest two-year run there (12-6) led to the gig at Washington, where he transformed a team that won four games in 2021 to one that went 25-3 over the next two seasons, earning an appearance in the national title game this past season.”

Alabama made the College Football Playoffs in 2023, which just makes DeBoer’s situation that much harder. Saban, even in his final season, was capable of having the team in contention to win a national championship. It would be a different story if the Crimson Tide regressed in recent seasons. However, DeBoer instead inherits a program that is still a powerhouse, with the ability to win it all.

DeBoer will have his first opportunity to prove himself in Tuscaloosa when Alabama kicks off the 2024 season at home against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31, 2024.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire