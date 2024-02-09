Alabama high school golf: 16 Gadsden area golfers to watch ahead of the season

The high school golf season is teeing up to be a great one around the Gadsden area.

There are plenty of golfers to watch for this upcoming season, highlighted by a couple of Westbrook Christian golfers who are looking to defend their state title, including an individual one. The list includes both of the Gadsden area tournament low medalists.

Here are 16 golfers to watch:

Boys

JD Berndt, Westbrook Christian

Why: Berndt was the Warriors third spot golfer and will look to defend the school's state title.

Eli Edge, Westbrook Christian

Why: One of the top golfers in the area, Edge will be defending not only Westbrook's title but his own individual title this year.

Westbrook Christian boys golf pose after winning the state championship.

Ryder Gipson, Fyffe

Why: A young multi-sport star athlete, Gipson aims to get Fyffe back to past success.

Walker Hobbs, Jacksonville

Why: Hobbs helped get the Eagles to sectionals last year and had a solid out of school season playing in ALGO events, including a fourth place finish at Twin Bridges this year.

Jack Kilgo, Southside

Why: Kilgo was a top finisher in the sectional last year and will look to fill the second spot for the Panthers.

Justin Lovoy, Southside

Why: The defending Gadsden area champion and was low medalist in the 5A sectional.

Cove McHugh, Westbrook Christian

Why: McHugh finished third in the state last year in Class 3A.

Caleb Mitchell, Fyffe

Why: Mitchell was an all-county selection in 2022 and will help to get Fyffe back to sectionals.

Nolan Terrell, Westbrook Christian

Why: Terrell was the Warriors fourth spot golfer and will look to defend the school's state title.

Bryce Totherow, Fyffe

Why: Totherow looks to get Fyffe back to past success.

Girls

Makayla Bearden, Hokes Bluff

Why: An individual state qualifier last year as a seventh grader, Bearden will look to continue her strong start to her career.

Katie Bowman, Westbrook Christian

Why: Bowman will look to make some noise, alongside the standout boys team.

Mallory Brooks, Southside

Why: The Gadsden area defending champion, Brooks averaged 77 last year en route to earning sectional low medalist.

Emma Jones, Boaz

Why: Jones was a low medalist in multiple matches last year, and made all-tournament teams in the Twin Bridges and Arab tournaments.

Kenley Sharp, Hokes Bluff

Why: Sharp, a returning junior, looks to continue her solid play from last year.

Gracie Watford, Boaz

Why: Watford was a low medalist in multiple matches last year, and made all-tournament team at the Pirate Invitational.

