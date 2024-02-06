Alabama football set to hire William Inge to coaching staff under Kalen DeBoer | Report

Alabama football and Kalen DeBoer are expected to hire William Inge to the coaching staff, Football Scoop reported Monday.

Inge will work with the Crimson Tide linebackers, per Football Scoop. He was Washington's assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach the past two seasons under DeBoer.

Inge worked with DeBoer at Fresno State and Indiana previously. Inge was Fresno State's defensive coordinator/linebackers coach from 2020-21 with DeBoer.

At Indiana, he was special teams coordinator from 2018-2019. During the 2019 season, DeBoer, Kane Wommack and Inge were all on that Indiana staff. DeBoer was offensive coordinator, and Wommack was defensive coordinator. Now, Wommack will be Alabama's defensive coordinator.

It's possible Inge could be Alabama's special teams coordinator as well. A coach for that role is not yet known on DeBoer's staff.

Inge was at Indiana from 2013-19, filling roles from co-defensive coordinator/linebackers to special teams coordinator. Other past stops include the Buffalo Bills (assistant defensive line coach), Buffalo (defensive coordinator), Cincinnati (linebackers), San Diego State (linebackers), Colorado (defensive line), Northern Iowa (co-defensive coordinator/special teams/defensive line/linebackers), and Iowa (graduate assistant).

Inge played for Iowa, where he was a co-captain as a senior in 1996. He is a native of Kirkwood, Missouri.

Alabama has not yet announced any coaching hires officially.

