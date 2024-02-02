All-22 film room: Inside the Kalen DeBoer offense coming to Alabama football this fall

New Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer brought most of his offensive coaching staff from the University of Washington to UA, where big changes in the Crimson Tide offense can be expected in 2024. At the center of those changes will be new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who has served as DeBoer's OC at multiple coaching stops. It's worth noting that DeBoer has said he and his staff will build the 2024 Alabama offense around the available talent, but it's also reasonable to expect some philosophical changes that will separate DeBoer's first Alabama offense from the scheme former OC Tommy Rees ran last year. Below, using the All-22 camera angle from Washington's 2023 season, The Tuscaloosa News examines five aspects of the DeBoer/Grubb offense that could signal significant changes at Alabama this fall, including audio analysis.

Washington's trickery coming to Alabama?

The Huskies were most definitely fond of trick plays last season under Grubb, running all manner of gadgetry over the course of a 15-game season. Below, see some of the razzle dazzle that Grubb called, and presumably will bring to the SEC.

The screen pass is returning to Alabama football

Grubb most definitely has a proclivity for calling the screen pass, and he's got plenty of different variations of it in his playbook. Below, see eight screen passes Washington ran last season, each different in its own way.

What's in store for Alabama's offensive line?

The Washington offensive line won the Joe Moore Award as the nation's best, and Grubb's offense demanded a high level of athleticism from the group. Below, the All-22 camera angle brings you an up-close look at a few blocking concepts employed by the Huskies line, and by extension, a glimpse at what could be asked of Alabama's line.

Crossing routes everywhere

Grubb's approach to the passing game includes a lot of routes that stretch the defense horizontally, creating plenty of chances for high-percentage, short passes to break for big gains. Below, see how Grubb uses "rub routes" in conjunction with crossing routes to get his pass catchers in open space.

Versatility and variety

Washington's offense last season was nothing if not diverse. Although it's primarily a shotgun offense, Grubb incorporates all sorts of concepts and wrinkles that make it a very unpredictable attack. Below, see a few plays that made UW's offense so difficult to defend.

