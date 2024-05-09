Alabama Football lands Wake Forest transfer defensive back DaShawn Jones

After taking an official visit to Tuscaloosa over the weekend, Wake Forest transfer defensive back DaShawn Jones has committed to Alabama. Jones is the second defensive back to commit in as many weeks joining Charlotte transfer safety Kameron Howard.

Jones was pursued by multiple other programs including the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, and LSU Tigers. In the end, the Alabama coaching staff was able to sell the Maryland native on why Alabama was the best fit for him and his family.

Jones spent three seasons in Winston-Salem, North Carolina playing for the Demon Deacons. He recorded 61 tackles, three interceptions, and seven pass deflections.

In all likelihood, Jones will compete for the starting corner spot alongside Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson. The chances of Jones seeing early playing time are increasingly high given Alabama’s inexperience at cornerback.

