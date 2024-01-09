Alabama football running back Jase McClellan decides future

Alabama football starting running back Jase McClellan has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

McClellan was the Crimson Tide's starting running back during the 2023 season, his senior season. He had one year of eligibility remaining if he wanted to use it. The Tuscaloosa News reported Saturday that McClellan was expected to declare for the draft.

"Thank you, Bama Nation, for all your support and forever 'Roll Tide'!" McClellan wrote at the end of his Instagram post announcing his decision.

McClellan is fresh off a game in the Rose Bowl in which he ran for 87 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns against Michigan, one of the nation's best rushing defenses.

McClellan finished the season with 180 carries for 890 yards and eight touchdowns. He had no fumbles all season.

"To Coach Saban, thank you for allowing me to live out my dreams at this amazing place," McClellan wrote. "Thank you for providing me with an opportunity to play at Alabama, for always believing in me during my time here and, most importantly, for helping to make me the man that I am today."

Alabama football's backfield in 2023 consisted of McClellan, Roydell Williams, Jam Miller and Justice Haynes primarily with Richard Young seeing some work. Williams is also a senior but he decided to enter the transfer portal Friday. The Crimson Tide is set to also add Kevin Riley and Daniel Hill, two four-star running backs in the 2024 recruiting class.

ROSTER INTEL: What I'm hearing about Alabama football roster changes: Who's staying, going

DRAFT PLANS: Alabama football 2024 NFL Draft plans tracker: Who's going pro? Who's staying?

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Jase McClellan: Alabama football running back decides future