Alabama a finalist to land 2024 4-star safety CJ Jimcoily

On Friday, 2025 four-star safety narrowed his list of finalists down to four schools — Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Stanford, and Tennessee Volunteers. Jimcoily fielded an offer from the Crimson Tide on May 14. He is scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama on June 21.

The product of Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee is listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. He has the mold to play either safety or cornerback at the next level. His ability to play multiple positions is certainly something that is valuable at the next level. As a junior, Jimcoily was an intricate piece of the Mustangs defense.

Alabama feels like it is in a good position to land Jimcoily’s commitment despite extending an offer more recent than any other school in the mix.

✨TOP 4 ✨

LSU @LSUfootball

STANFORD @StanfordFball

ALABAMA @AlabamaFTBL

TENNESSEE @Vol_Football @LAmustangFB “You never know how things are going to work out. But if you keep an open mind and an open heart, I promise you will find your own destiny someday.” pic.twitter.com/dnx8n8OQjt — CJ Jimcoily (@CJ_Jimcoily) May 24, 2024

