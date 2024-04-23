Alabama DL Khurtiss Perry expected to enter transfer portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide saw its first scholarship player enter the transfer portal since the transfer portal opened back up last Tuesday. Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry will likely be suiting up elsewhere next season, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

The former four-star recruit spent two seasons in Tuscaloosa. He did not record any stats for the Crimson Tide.

Perry was expected to be a reserve defensive lineman at Alabama in 2024-2025. He was seeing work at defensive end during spring practices.

It will be interesting to see where Perry ends up. Two programs that recruited Perry heavily coming out of high school were Auburn and UCF. Perry took official visits to both schools before committing to the Crimson Tide.

