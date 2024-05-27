Alabama defeats Lady Vols to win Knoxville Super Regional

No. 14 overall seed Alabama (38-18, 10-14 SEC) defeated No. 3 overall seed Tennessee (44-12, 19-5 SEC), 4-1, Sunday in game No. 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

With the win, Alabama eliminated the Lady Vols and clinched a berth in the 2024 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Alabama led, 4-0, after the first inning as Riley Valentine hit a grand slam with two outs.

Tennessee recorded four hits in the game. The Lady Vols scored its only run in the seventh inning and left the bases loaded in the inning.

Taylor Pannell went 1-for-3 and recorded one RBI.

Payton Gottshall (20-5) started and pitched three innings for Tennessee. She allowed four runs, three hits and one walk, while recording four strikeouts. Gottshall totaled 54 pitches, including 34 strikeouts.

Karlyn Pickens also pitched four innings. She allowed two hits and recorded three strikeouts. Pickens totaled 57 pitches, including 41 strikes.

