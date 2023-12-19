Alabama coach Nick Saban reveals why George Helow's intel on Michigan was so important

Who better than a guy who coached Michigan's linebackers as recently as 2022 to build the Alabama football coaching staff's initial scouting report on the Wolverines?

Make no mistake, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban sought the addition of former Alabama intern George Helow at least in part for that very purpose. And it's not the first time.

"I think every year that we've been in the playoffs we've tried to bring somebody in, primarily because we spent two weeks really on the road recruiting. So somebody to do a little extra work that has good experience. And when we get off the road, being able to give us a good scouting report of what we need to know," Saban said. "So that's the purpose, just to add sort of a special assistant to me, whatever you want to call it to when I come off the road be able to get me up to speed on what's happening."

Helow coached UM linebackers from 2021-2022. Mississippi State has hired Alabama linebackers/special teams coach Coleman Hutzler as defensive coordinator, but Hutzler is staying with Alabama through CFP play. Saban was non-committal about whether Helow will be the full-time choice to replace Hutzler.

"Look, we're not concerned about any of that stuff right now. We got a game coming up. Coleman Hutzler is here, he's finishing the season," Saban said. "I don't have time right now to go through the due diligence of hiring anybody or even be concerned about that. We're focused on what we got to do right now."

