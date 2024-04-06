Alabama basketball vs UConn live score, updates, highlights from 2024 Final Four game

Alabama basketball looks to continue its historic season, including a berth in its first-ever Final Four game and, potentially, its first appearance in the national championship game.

But to do that, the Crimson Tide will have to first take down top-seed UConn on Saturday night in the Final Four at State Farm Stadium. Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 7:49 p.m. CT in Arizona.

Nate Oats and Co. have advanced to the program's first Final Four thanks to its high scoring offense — which ranks first in the nation at 90.6 points per game — and locking down on its defense, a staple of the Oats era in Tuscaloosa. The Tide has forced an NCAA Tournament-best 24 blocks. Opponents have shot less than 29% in each of Alabama's four NCAA Tournament games this season, as well.

A fun matchup to watch in Saturday's Final Four — aside from the friendly coaching battle between Oats and UConn's Dan Hurley — will be the All-American guard battle between Mark Sears and Tristen Newton. Sears has scored 20 or more points in 17 of Alabama's last 19 games. Meanwhile, Newton is averaging 15 points per game this season.

The winner of the game will advance to Monday night's national championship game against the winner of 1 seed Purdue and 11 seed NC State, which precedes the Crimson Tide and the Huskies on Saturday at State Farm Stadium at 5:09 p.m. CT.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, betting odds, and score updates for Alabama vs. UConn in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament:

Alabama vs UConn live score updates in Final Four

This section will be updated closer to tipoff at approximately 7:49 p.m. CT

6:27 p.m.: Alabama has arrived at State Farm Stadium for its first-ever Final Four

Nate Oats is here for the Final Four pic.twitter.com/zDo4QdnDLE — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) April 6, 2024

3:01 p.m.: ESPN "College Gameday" host Rece Davis narrated Alabama's hype video for Saturday's Final Four vs. UConn.

3 p.m.: UConn has won each of its four games in the NCAA Tournament this season by an average of 27.8 points per game. Alabama has held its opponents in March Madness this season to shoot less than 29% in each of its four NCAA Tournament games. Alabama is No. 9 in adjusted tempo on KenPom, so look for that to be a big factor in Saturday's game, especially in the first five minutes.

What channel is Alabama vs UConn on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: TBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Line app | Sling TV

Alabama and UConn will square off in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on TBS. You can stream the game on the free March Madness Live app or on Sling TV. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) will have the call of the Crimson Tide vs. the Huskies on TBS.

Alabama vs UConn start time, TV info, location

Start time: Approximately 7:49 p.m. CT

TV info: TBS

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

Alabama and UConn will tip off at approximately 7:49 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 6 in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Crimson Tide and Huskies will take the court following the conclusion of 1 seed Purdue vs. 11 seed NC State, which tips off at 5:09 p.m. CT.

Alabama vs UConn preview

Alabama: High-tempo pace and highly efficient scoring. Alabama, who has scored over 100 points 10 different times this season, holds the No. 1 ranked offense in the country at 90.6 points per game. The Crimson Tide are averaging 11.2 3-pointers per game this season. Keep an eye on All-American guard Mark Sears, Grant Nelson and Aaron Estrada to get hot at any point for Alabama.

UConn: The Huskies are going for their sixth national title and second consecutive. UConn has again been dominant in the NCAA Tournament, outscoring their opponents by 111 points in four games. Newton and Donovan Clingan are the two key players for the Huskies. Newton leads the Huskies offense with 15.0 points per game. Watch for Cam Spencer from beyond the arc, as he ranks sixth in the nation with a 44% mark from 3.

Alabama vs UConn odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM as of Saturday

Spread: UConn (-11.5)

Over/under: 160.5

Moneyline: UConn -750 | Alabama +525

Alabama vs UConn prediction, game picks

Here's the game prediction from the Tuscaloosa News' Alabama beat reporter Nick Kelly:

If the Crimson Tide plays its best game on offense and defense, it can give UConn plenty to handle and maybe just maybe can pull off the win. But it's not likely. There might not be any team that can stop this UConn team, which has few weaknesses and plenty of elite talent. The pick: UConn 89, Alabama 80.

Alabama vs UConn injury updates

Alabama: Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell has been battling a head injury the last two games. He told reporters this week in Phoenix that he will "be able to play" in Saturday's Final Four game against UConn.

UConn: None

Alabama vs UConn stats

Alabama

PPG : 90.6

PPG allowed: 81.1

FG% : 47.7%

3PT% : 37.1%

KenPom ranking: 12

UConn

PPG : 81.4

PPG allowed: 63.3

FG% : 49.8%

3PT% : 35.8%

KenPom ranking: 1

Alabama vs UConn championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM as of Saturday

Alabama : +1800

UConn: -190

Alabama basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the results from Alabama's last five games. For the Crimson Tide's full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Friday, March 15 Florida 102, Alabama 88 (SEC Tournament) Friday, March 22 (4) Alabama 109, (13) Charleston 96 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 (4) Alabama 72, (12) Grand Canyon 61 (NCAA Tournament) Thursday, March 28 (4) Alabama 89, (1) UNC 87 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 30 (4) Alabama 89, (6) Clemson 82 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, April 6 vs. (1) UConn (NCAA Tournament)

UConn basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the results from UConn's last five games. For the Huskies' full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 16 UConn 73, Marquette 57 (Big East Tournament) Friday, March 22 (1) UConn 91, (16) Stetson 52 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 (1) UConn 75, (9) Northwestern 58 (NCAA Tournament) Thursday, March 28 (1) UConn 82, (5) San Diego State 52 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 30 (1) UConn 77, (3) Illinois 52 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, April 6 vs. (4) Alabama (NCAA Tournament)

