Alabama basketball vs North Carolina live score, updates, highlights from 2024 Sweet 16

Alabama basketball is in the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season under coach Nate Oats, this time trying to score a win over North Carolina in an NCAA Tournament matchup Thursday (8:39 p.m. CT, CBS). The Crimson Tide escaped the Spokane, Washington, pod with two March Madness victories over Charleston and Grand Canyon.

The Tar Heels opened their run in the tournament with wins against Wagner and Michigan State in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Alabama vs North Carolina live score updates in Sweet 16 bracket

What channel is Alabama vs North Carolina on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: CBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Fubo

Alabama will tip off vs. North Carolina on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce.

Alabama vs North Carolina start time, TV info, location

Start time: Approximately 8:39 p.m. CT

TV info: CBS

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California.

Alabama vs North Carolina preview

Alabama: A 3-point shooting team that strives when pushing the pace, the Crimson Tide is capable of knocking off any opponent in the country if its shots are falling from deep.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels are led by senior guard RJ Davis, who is averaging 21.3 points on 43.6% shooting. Other key contributors include fifth-year big man Armando Bacot, junior forward Harrison Ingram and Notre Dame transfer Cormac Ryan.

Team vs Team odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM as of Thursday morning.

Spread: North Carolina (-4.5)

Over/under: 173.5

Moneyline: Alabama +155, North Carolina -190

Alabama vs North Carolina prediction, game picks

North Carolina 88, Alabama 83: "If the guards perform like they did against Grand Canyon, the Crimson Tide will have a shot. Pair its usual good shooting with that kind of defensive effort, and Alabama can upset UNC. However, the Tar Heels will present more of an offensive threat than Grand Canyon did. And the UNC defense is also elite. The Crimson Tide will give the Tar Heels a tough game, but in the end, UNC outlasts Alabama for the victory." - Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.

Alabama vs North Carolina injury updates

Alabama: Senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is day to day with a head injury.

North Carolina: N/A

Alabama vs North Carolina stats

Alabama

PPG: 90.7

PPG allowed: 80.9

FG% 47.7%

3PT% : 36.7%

KenPom ranking: No. 14

North Carolina

PPG: 81.8

PPG allowed: 70

FG% 45.3%

3PT% : 35.8%

KenPom ranking: No. 9

Alabama vs North Carolina championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM as of Thursday morning:

ALABAMA: +4000

NORTH CAROLINA: +1100

Alabama basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Alabama's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 24 72-61 W vs. Grand Canyon (NCAA Tournament) March 22 109-96 W vs. Charleston (NCAA Tournament) March 15 102-88 L vs. Florida (SEC Tournament) March 9 82-88 win vs. Arkansas March 5 105-87 L at Florida

North Carolina basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of North Carolina's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 23 85-69 W vs. Michigan State (NCAA Tournament) March 21 90-62 W vs. Wagner (NCAA Tournament) March 16 84-76 L vs. North Carolina State (ACC Tournament) March 15 72-65 W vs. Pittsburgh (ACC Tournament) March 14 92-67 W vs. Florida State (ACC Tournament)

