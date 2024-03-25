How Mouhamed Dioubate saved Alabama basketball's season against Grand Canyon in March Madness

March Madness usually gives fans an unsung hero who makes their name during the NCAA Tournament.

Mouhamed Dioubate was that player for Alabama basketball on Sunday in its 72-61 victory over Grand Canyon. He played just 12 minutes in the second-round victory, but finished with five offensive rebounds and nine points, all of which came in the game's final six minutes to help the Crimson Tide reach the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season and the third time in four years.

His services were especially needed with Latrell Wrightsell (head) being forced out of the game in the first half. Now, Alabama will play 1 seed North Carolina on Thursday in Los Angeles with a chance to reach only the program's second-ever Elite Eight, and first since 2004.

Here's a look back at Dioubate's final stretch to help Alabama advance to the Sweet 16:

Mouhamed Dioubate's final six-minute stretch for Alabama basketball

Dioubate finished with nine points and five rebounds, which were all on offensive boards. He also added two blocks in 12 minutes to finish with a plus/minus of plus-10 (meaning Alabama outscored Grand Canyon by 10 points when he was on the court).

But his biggest impact was near the end of the contest, when the Crimson Tide needed him the most. Here's a look at his impact plays after checking back in with 6:25 left in the game with the Crimson Tide trailing 56-55.

GCU leads 56-55, 6:21 left — Dioubate blocks a layup attempt by Lok Wur

GCU leads 58-56, 5:37 — Dioubate offensive rebound (missed free throw by Nick Pringle). He gets the ball to Mark Sears, who is fouled and gets to the line.

GCU leads 58-57, 5:22 — Dioubate offensive rebound (missed free throw from Sears). He is fouled on the dunk and sinks the free throw to finish the three-point play and give Alabama 60-58 lead.

Alabama leads 60-58, 4:56 — Dioubate drives in for a layup following a steal, giving Alabama a four-point lead.

Alabama leads 62-61, 3:49 — Dioubate grabs another offensive rebound off a missed 3-pointer from Griffen. He makes a pair of free throws to push the Alabama lead back to three.

Alabama leads 64-61, 2:23: Dioubate scores a layup off a missed shot by Nick Pringle. Alabama is up 66-61.

By that point, the momentum was well in hand for Alabama, which finished the game without allowing another basket. Nate Oats also spoke highly of Dioubate in his postgame interview:

