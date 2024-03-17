Where Alabama basketball's 2024 NCAA Tournament résumé stands for March Madness

Selection Sunday has arrived, and Alabama basketball will soon find out its exact seeding, opponent and location for the NCAA Tournament and March Madness.

The Crimson Tide experienced a short run in the SEC Tournament, losing to Florida in the quarterfinals on Friday after Alabama (21-11) had received a double bye. The Crimson Tide will need to try its best to hit the reset button heading into March Madness considering it hasn't been playing its best basketball of late, having lost three of its last four games and four of the last six.

Where does the latest bracketology have Alabama projected? Despite the loss, the latest predictions still view Alabama as a No. 4 seed. As of late Saturday, that hadn't changed. Alabama will officially learn of its seeding Sunday (5 p.m. CT, CBS) during the selection show.

Alabama basketball NCAA Tournament resume

As of Saturday night, the Crimson Tide ranked No. 9 in the NET rankings. It had a 4-10 record against Quad 1 teams and a 7-1 record against Quad 2 teams. The only Quad 2 loss Alabama had was to Clemson, per Bracketologists.com. Previously, the Ohio State loss was considered a Quad 2 loss while the Clemson loss was Quad 1.

March Madness bracketology predictions for Alabama basketball

ESPN and CBS still kept Alabama as a No. 4 seed even with the immediate exit from the SEC Tournament. It seems that the Crimson Tide will more than likely will end up with a top-four seed for the second consecutive season.

ESPN's projection from Joe Lunardi as of Saturday had Alabama playing in Salt Lake to start and facing No. 13 seed Samford.

CBS' prediction from Jerry Palm as of Saturday saw the Crimson Tide also playing in Salt Lake but with a first-round matchup with No. 13 seed McNeese State.

