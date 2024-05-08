Alabama basketball reportedly part of Las Vegas-based NIL college basketball tournament | CBS Sports

Alabama men's basketball's nonconference schedule release could be coming soon, and the hold-up may be a potential trip to Las Vegas.

According to a report by CBS Sports' Matt Norlander and Dennis Dodd, the Crimson Tide is reportedly one of seven teams "on board" for the Players Era Festival NIL-driven tournament in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving weekend of the 2024-25 college basketball season.

The other reported six teams in the eight-team field for the event are Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Rutgers, San Diego State and Texas A&M, with an eighth team to be determined. Per CBS Sports, other teams that have been in discussion to play in the event include Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Michigan, Syracuse and Virginia, though they would not play until 2025.

In the increasingly NIL-driven world of college athletics, each of the eight teams participating in the tournament will reportedly receive a $1 million payout, with RedBird International Media Investments, a subdivision of RedBird Capital Partners, handling the financial side of the tournament. CBS Sports reports event organizers are deliberating a single eight-team tournament bracket or two separate four-team multi-team events (MTEs)s.

CBS Sports reports the event is being put on by which is being put on by New York production-based company EverWonder Studio and operated by Intersport, which helps with established basketball events such as the CBS Sports Classic Fort Myers Tip-Off and other events. CBS also reported that, in an effort to comply with NCAA rules that prohibit teams from playing in the same MTE multiple years in a row, event organizers are considering multiple breakaway MTE events under different names so as to get the same teams to commit for multiple years.

The tournament is reported to be held at one or all of MGM Resorts International's venues on the Las Vegas strip — T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena and Michelob ULTRA Arena — with negotiations nearing completion. Games, which will be carried on a streaming platform, are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26, Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 29.

NIL earnings don't end with the $1 million payout for participating in the tournament. Per CBS Sports:

"Additional significant NIL opportunities (believed to be in the neighborhood of another $1 million) would be awarded exclusively to the winner or winners of the event, depending on the final bracket format(s). The money would then be distributed to athletes by the collectives. The athletes, while in Las Vegas, would be required to participate in multiple off-the-court activities to earn that NIL money.

"That quid pro quo agreement for NIL money is a key distinction and at the core of the appeal of the festival. Pay-for-play remains against NCAA rules. However, athletes can be paid for NIL work surrounding the actual games, which is the pitch here."

CBS Sports reported that an official announcement of the event — which is already being discussed for future years and a larger playing field of 16 teams starting in 2025 — could be coming in the next two weeks. An important distinction is the fact some teams from this year's field are signed to participate in the event through 2026, a potential factor in players' decisions in whether to enter the transfer portal or potentially declare for the NBA draft.

There's a lot more in the story below, but a major part of this is how the event is trying to recruit the same teams to Las Vegas on three-year contracts to play in different MTEs. Multiple schools in this year's event are signed on through 2026. https://t.co/yC8VxkQvlw — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) May 7, 2024

Nate Oats' squad, considered among the nation's top overall teams in several "way too early" top 25 polls after the addition of Rutgers big man Clifford Omoruyi, are coming off 25-12 season in which it appeared in the first Final Four in program history.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball 'on board' with NIL college basketball tournament | CBS Sports