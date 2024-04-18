Alabama Basketball reaches out to Saint Mary’s transfer guard Aidan Mahaney

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball coaching staff has been busy on the recruiting trail ever since the season ended. The Crimson Tide have already landed two players via the transfer portal in Pepperdine transfer Houston Mallette and USF transfer Chris Youngblood. Alabama has reportedly shown interest in Saint Mary’s transfer guard Aidan Mahaney.

According to Fox Sports’ Aaron Torres, over 115 programs reached out to Mahaney last night. The Crimson Tide are hopeful that they will be able to enter the mix. With there being uncertainty at the guard position heading into next season, Alabama could use some experience and depth.

Mahaney would provide just that. The sophomore from Lafayette, California averaged 13.9 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game, and 2.6 assists per game last season with the Gaels. He shot 38.6% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc.

Currently, Alabama has two guards on the roster with pending decisions coming from guards Mark Sears and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Mahaney would provide an immediate boost, so it will be interesting to see if the Crimson Tide decide to bring him in for an official visit.

St. Mary’s transfer Aidan Mahaney tells me that he has heard from the following schools since entering the portal:



Duke

UConn

Kentucky

Florida

USC

Virginia

Villanova

Alabama

Creighton

Michigan

Ole Miss

California

Colorado

St. John’s

Xavier

Arkansas



Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama men’s basketball program and its involvement in the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire