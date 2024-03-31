Alabama basketball fans react to program's first Final Four appearance after Clemson win

Alabama basketball made history on Saturday night.

The 4 seed Crimson Tide defeated 6 seed Clemson 89-82 in the Elite Eight to advance to their first Final Four in program history.

Alabama, with its nation-leading offense, made 16 3-pointers on the night while shooting over 44% from 3-point range. The Crimson Tide's leading scorer, Mark Sears, was electric against the Tigers, pouring in 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting with seven 3-pointers. Jarin Stevenson added 19 points off the bench, while Nick Pringle scored 16.

Here's the best social media reactions to Alabama's historic win:

Bama fans explaining to the rest of Twitter that we couldn’t care less that about facing UConn after making the first Final Four in school history pic.twitter.com/CuhFuc50l5 — Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) March 31, 2024

Programs to make the College Football Playoff & Final Four in the same Calendar Year:



- Alabama (this year)

- Michigan State (2015)



DOMINANCE 🐘 pic.twitter.com/QCg6kSjY5y — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 31, 2024

Alabama fans when they show that official Final Four graphic tomorrow and their team is on it pic.twitter.com/h85r0JZAUR — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) March 31, 2024

Alabama finally losing Nick Saban and then winning the NCAA Tournament 3 months later would be unbelievably funny. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 31, 2024

GIVE OATS A LIFETIME CONTRACT BUILD THE DAMN STATUE — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) March 31, 2024

Alabama Final Four celebration is on at The Houndstooth on the Strip in Tuscaloosa. #RollTide #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/NVfc2l29Qv — Ben Flanagan (@ThisBenFlanagan) March 31, 2024

Nick Saban retired and somehow Alabama still made the Final Four pic.twitter.com/BdTLSlkOPh — Are Sports Important? (@IOnlySayFacts) March 31, 2024

They laughed at us. They treated us like we fell from grace. They called us a football school. If we cared what they thought we wouldn’t be THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA.



*slow building motivational tone* #RollTide 🐘 — Alphonse Taylor (@SHANKK50) March 31, 2024

This past offseason, Nate Oats lost:



- 2 first round draft picks

- Top 10 defensive center

- 3 key players to the portal

- 3 assistant coaches



He has now taken Alabama to the Final Four after losing all of that.



Elite. Elite. Elite. — Jordan Harper (@HarperNation24) March 31, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball fans react to program's first Final Four appearance