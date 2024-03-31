Advertisement

Alabama basketball fans react to program's first Final Four appearance after Clemson win

Austin Curtright, USA TODAY NETWORK
Alabama basketball made history on Saturday night.

The 4 seed Crimson Tide defeated 6 seed Clemson 89-82 in the Elite Eight to advance to their first Final Four in program history.

Alabama, with its nation-leading offense, made 16 3-pointers on the night while shooting over 44% from 3-point range. The Crimson Tide's leading scorer, Mark Sears, was electric against the Tigers, pouring in 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting with seven 3-pointers. Jarin Stevenson added 19 points off the bench, while Nick Pringle scored 16.

