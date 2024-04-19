Alabama baseball vs Texas A&M gets postponed Thursday; doubleheader scheduled for Friday

Alabama baseball had its first game against No. 1 Texas A&M postponed on Thursday due to inclement weather.

The No. 14 Crimson Tide (24-13, 6-9 SEC) was scheduled to open its second straight home SEC series on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT but rainfall coming from Mississippi caused an eventual delay that led to a postponement.

ARKANSAS SERIES: Top ranked Arkansas falls 5-0 at Alabama

This marks the second straight week the Crimson Tide welcome a No. 1 team to Tuscaloosa, with Arkansas last weekend and Texas A&M this weekend. Alabama holds an 18-5 home record and has won each SEC series that they have played in Sewell-Thomas Stadium so far this season.

Pitcher Greg Farone was scheduled to start for Alabama before the postponement, but now will have to wait at least another day to make the start. Ben Hess is still on schedule to start the second game on Friday and Zane Adams on Saturday.

Alabama and Texas A&M will play a doubleheader on Friday with the first game scheduled for 11 a.m. with the second game scheduled for 45 minutes after the first.

