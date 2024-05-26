Al-Ittihad target Man City's Ederson - Monday's gossip

A Saudi Pro League club has Manchester City keeper Ederson in their sights, while Manchester United speak to the representatives of two managers...

Manchester City keeper Ederson is a target for Al-Ittihad and the Saudi Pro League side are willing to offer an initial £25m for the 30-year-old Brazil international. (Mail)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to bring his stint to the club to an end when his current contract runs out next summer. (Mail)

Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of Brentford manager Thomas Frank and former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, with Erik ten Hag at serious rick of being sacked. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Frank has held meetings with Chelsea as they look for a manager, after parting company with Pochettino. (Christian Falk)

Former Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi is the fourth name on Chelsea's list in their search for a new manager, with Frank, Leicester City's Enzo Maresca and Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna the others. (Mail)

Leicester boss Maresca has rejected an approach from Sevilla as he wants to stay in the Premier League, and is waiting for a response from Chelsea after recent talks with the Stamford Bridge club. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United are set to wait until after the summer transfer window closes before securing England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, 19, on an improved contract. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Aston Villa have agreed a two-year deal, which has the option of a further year, with 30-year-old English midfielder Ross Barkley, who can leave Luton Town after their relegation from the Premier League. (Football Insider)

Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 27, says he will speak to Manchester United about his future, with the Old Trafford club having an option to turn his loan from Fiorentina into a permanent switch. (Ziggo Sport, via Metro)

Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, is expected to leave Tottenham in search for more first-team football. (Football Insider)

Fulham have made an 8m euro bid for Stuttgart and Congo forward Silas, 25, as negotiations between the two clubs continue. (CaughtOffside)

German champions Bayer Leverkusen are close to signing Spanish midfielder Aleix Garcia, 26, from Girona for about 15-20m euros (£11.8m-£15.7m). (Sky Sports Germany)

Burnley's list of possible replacements for manager Vincent Kompany, who is close to joining Bayern Munich, include former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and ex-Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper. (Patreon, via Football League World)

Norwich City are set to make a formal approach for FC Nordsjaelland manager Johannes Hoff Thorup as they look to appoint the 35-year-old as their head coach. (Sky Sports)