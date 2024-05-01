Al Hurricane Jr. to perform ahead of Mariachis de Nuevo México Cinco de Mayo game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isotope fans get ready for the upcoming homestand. To start off, Friday, May 3 is Asian American Pacific Islander Night at Isotopes Park. Fans will have the chance to experience Pacific Islander culture through food, dance, music, and educational booths. The game starts at 6:35 p.m.

Then on Saturday, May 4, it’s Little League Night at the park. Little League Night features a banner parade around the warning track before the game. There is also a post-game fireworks show scheduled, weather permitting. The game starts at 6:35 p.m.

On Sunday, May 5 is the Cinco de Mayo Celebration with a Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico playing at Isotopes Park. Ahead of the game, Al Hurricane Jr. will hold a concert at 3:15 p.m. Also, the first 3,000 fans 16 and older will receive a Mariachis jersey courtesy of Rio Grande Credit Union.

