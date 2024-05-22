AJ Dillon says returning to Packers was best decision for family, expects Green Bay to be permanent home after career

GREEN BAY – AJ Dillon said he had other offers to consider after becoming a free agent this spring. He ultimately chose to re-sign with the Green Bay Packers on the rare four-year qualifying offer, a low-risk deal that limits the running back’s guarantee pay to a $167,500 signing bonus.

The Packers then drafted running back MarShawn Lloyd in the third round, meaning Dillon might have competition to crack the 53-man roster behind presumptive starter Josh Jacobs.

Dillon said his decision to return came down to his desire to stay in Green Bay. With a young family, he wasn’t moving to another city without a significant pay increase.

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon takes a hand off from quarterback Jordan Love during organized team activities.

“Obviously money-wise, there was maybe a little more here or a little more there, a little less there,” Dillon said. “It wasn’t really that big of a deal. It was more so where I felt like I could just be the best, and be the best for the team.

“And also, in all honesty, picking up my family and going ahead and moving. I’ve got a 1-year-old son, and obviously I love Green Bay. Take that away from the Packers – no disrespect to the Packers – but Green Bay will be my home after, regardless if I go somewhere else, or I did go somewhere else.

“So I think it’s one of those things where, as the man of your house, you have to make the best decision for you and your family, and that was it. Obviously, money was a factor. Obviously, roll on the team and all that stuff. But at the end of the day, I can’t say it more than just best decision for me and my family."

Dillon, a second-round draft pick in 2020, rushed for 613 yards and two touchdowns on 178 carries in 15 games last season.

Dillon’s cap number will be around $1.2 million.

