Air Corgi flips her stance on the Bulls-Heat play-in game in another projection originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Air Corgi, the prophetic pup who predicts NBA games by hitting a ball with her nose into team-designated buckets, recently brought some bad mojo to Bulls fans hopeful for a win over the Heat on Friday.

Here's how Air Corgi projected Friday night's Bulls-Heat play-in game to unfold.

Air Corgi makes her picks for the final NBA Play-In games 🐶 👀 pic.twitter.com/5QLmbuyZxd — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 19, 2024

Initially, Air Corgi made predictions for the entire play-in tournament for the East and the West. In that projection series, she projected the Bulls to overcome the Hawks and the Heat to earn the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Now, in a separate projection --- on the day of the game --- Air Corgi projects the Bulls will lose to the Heat. That would end the Bulls' season exactly where it ended last season, with a play-in loss to the Heat in Miami.

Can the Bulls outplay Air Corgi's projection and defeat the Heat?

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch.

