Aidan Hutchinson’s strong case to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

It’s been 12 years since the Detroit Lions had a player earn the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year honor. That could change after the 2022 season.

Rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson is one of the top candidates to win the award this season. Hutchinson has a very strong case to join the last Lions winner, Ndamukong Suh. Like the No. 2 overall pick back in 2010, this year’s second pick is having a dominant season for Detroit.

Through Week 17, Hutchinson is second amongst all rookies–to teammate James Houston–in sacks with 7.5 (Houston has eight) in the NFL’s official stats. He’s not just finishing plays, however; per Pro Football Focus, Hutchinson also leads all rookies with 50 QB pressures. That’s seven more than Kansas City’s George Karlaftis and 10 more than Kayvon Thibodeaux of the Giants.

Hutchinson does much more than just rush the passer better than anyone else. PFF charts Hutchinson with the second-most stops (tackles that constitute a “failure” for the offense) of all rookies with 32. Only Packers LB Quay Walker has more with 37.

Then there’s the playmaking aspect of Hutchinson’s game. Despite playing defensive end, No. 97 has three interceptions. That’s one more than Jets CB Sauce Gardner, who is Hutchinson’s primary competition for the DROY award. Hutchinson also has two fumble recoveries.

He’s the first rookie in NFL history to pick off three passes and rack up at least 7.5 sacks. Setting new standards like that should mean something for voters. Hutchinson is getting better by the week, too:

Since Week 11, Aidan Hutchinson ranks 3rd in PFF grade among all edge defenders (89.7). He's only behind Myles Garrett and Josh Uche. — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) January 2, 2023

In terms of odds to win, it’s effectively a two-horse race between Hutchinson and Gardner. Most sportsbooks list Gardner as the favorite and Hutchinson in second, and the gap is closing. Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick, has been fantastic in coverage all season for the Jets. He leads the NFL, not just rookies, with 20 passes defended on top of his 69 tackles. Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen is in third.

It figures to be a tight race to the end. Hutchinson could get a boost from another strong showing in Week 18 in a nationally televised game against the Packers with playoff implications. He might need it to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, even though he deserves it regardless.

