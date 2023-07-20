Agent says Packers and WR Jayden Reed agreed to rookie deal

While it wasn’t made official on Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers appeared to have finalized signing the team’s rookie draft class in 2023.

Per agent David Canter on Twitter, the Packers and receiver Jayden Reed have agreed to a rookie deal.

Tight end Luke Musgrave signed officially on Wednesday, leaving Reed as the Packers’ only unsigned draft pick. Once the Reed deal is official, the Packers will have all 13 draft picks signed ahead of training camp. An announcement will be expected on Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Per Over the Cap, Reed, as the 50th overall pick in the draft, will get a four-year, $7.18 million deal with a $2.22 million signing bonus. His cap number will be around $1.30 million in 2023.

Reed and the rest of the Packers rookies are due to report to training camp on Friday, July 21. The first training camp practice is Wednesday, July 26.

Related

Updating Green Bay Packers 90-man training camp roster for 2023

Packers sign rookie TE Luke Musgrave, leaving only WR Jayden Reed unsigned

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire