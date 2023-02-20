Agent change points to franchise tag for Daniel Jones

PFT has confirmed that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has indeed switched agents, from CAA to Athletes First.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL’s in-house database lists Athletes First as the representatives for Jones.

The NFL Players Association currently shows that Jones has no agent. That could be updated as soon as Monday.

Typically, a player who terminates his representation must wait five days before signing with a new firm. CAA, we’re told, waived the five-day period as to Jones.

So what does Jones want? There are two possibilities. One, he’s willing to do a deal for less than CAA was willing to accept. Two, he wants more than CAA was able to get.

As one source explained it, it’s the latter. Jones wants more than the Giants have offered. Possibly as much as $45 million per year, or more.

The Giants could respond by simply applying the franchise tag to Jones. The non-exclusive level would cost them $32.416 million, and it would allow him to try to sign with another team — if that team is willing to give up a pair of first-round picks to get him.

This all would have been avoided if the Giants had exercised the fifth-year option on Jones. They didn’t do it, which amounted to a calculated risk that he’d have a solid year and they’d have to sign him or tag him.

The window for applying the tag opens in two days. The Giants then will have two weeks to do it. At this point, that’s what the Giants are likely to do.

Unless someone else is willing to give him what he wants and give the Giants a pair of first-round picks, he’ll make $32.416 million in 2023 — and he’d be in line for a 20-percent raise ($38.89 million) for 2024. That’s $71.31 million over two years, with Jones then in line to potentially become an unrestricted free agent in 2025, unless the Giants would be willing to give him a 44-percent bump to $56 million for 2025.

Even if they do that, the total investment will be $127.32 million over three years, for a total average of $42.4 million. With the ability to pivot elsewhere if his performance in 2022 ends up being the exception and not the rule.

So if Jones wants a long-term commitment worth $42.4 million or more, why not go year to year under the tag? At least for one year, that’s likely what the Giants will do.

Agent change points to franchise tag for Daniel Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk