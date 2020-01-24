After winning national championship, LSU coach Ed Orgeron gets $42 million contract

After leading LSU to a national championship, head coach Ed Orgeron is getting a significant raise.

LSU announced Friday that Orgeron has agreed to a six-year contract extension that is “valued at more than $7 million per year.” The contract goes through the 2026 season, includes a base salary of $6 million and is worth “more than $42 million” in all. The deal also includes a “$5 million split-dollar life insurance policy payable over the first two years,” the school said.

Orgeron made $4 million — ninth-most among SEC head coaches — in 2019 while leading the Tigers to a 15-0 season that was capped off by a 42-25 victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship. At $7 million per year, Orgeron is set to move in the top 10 nationally among FBS head coaches, according to USA Today.

“Coach O has set a new standard at LSU,” athletic director Scott Woodward said. "He has proven that he is not only a championship coach, but also a leader of a program committed to doing things the right way. He has represented our institution and our state with great pride, on and off the field of play. He is well-deserving of this new contract, which should make clear our commitment to Coach O and the direction of our football program."

Orgeron is now 40-9 as the head coach at LSU. He became the school’s interim coach in 2016 after the firing of Les Miles and led the Tigers to a 6-2 mark under his watch. That effort helped him earn the job full-time. From there, LSU went 9-4 in 2017 and 10-3 in 2018 before the program’s national title triumph in 2019.

“I’m very appreciative of Scott Woodward, the LSU Board of Supervisors and the state of Louisiana,” Orgeron said. "I'm happy to represent LSU and this great state. My family and I are very grateful, and I look forward to working as hard as possible to continue to win championships at LSU."

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron reacts to the crowd during a parade celebrating the Tigers' college football championship on Jan. 18, 2020, on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Plenty of work to do for LSU entering 2020

LSU was always the dream job for Orgeron, a native of Larose, Louisiana. He was a longtime assistant coach and had a brief stint as the head coach at Ole Miss before being hired for his dream job in Baton Rouge. He earned the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award last week for his efforts with the Tigers in 2019.

Now Orgeron will turn his attention toward the 2020 season while dealing with plenty of attrition from his title-winning team. Not only did nine of his star players leave school early for the NFL, Orgeron will also have to replace passing game coordinator Joe Brady and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. Brady left Baton Rouge to become the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, while Aranda is the new head coach at Baylor.

On top of that, there’s the massive task of replacing Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and an FBS record 60 touchdown passes in the high-flying offense largely influenced by the hire of Brady. Although Brady has returned to the NFL, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger will remain on Orgeron’s staff.

