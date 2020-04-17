After 'The Last Dance': Here are 10 more sports documentaries we need

This weekend sees the arrival of what will surely be the most-watched sports documentary of all time: “The Last Dance,” the story of Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls. While sports documentaries have covered pretty much every major sporting event of the last 50 years, they haven’t covered everything … and that’s where we (and you) come in. What tales of sports gone by haven’t yet been told? These, among many others …

Michael Jordan broke an entire generation of basketball players, including Gary Payton. Let's hear their stories, too. (Dan Levine / Getty Images)

We Are All Steve Bartman: You remember the sad tale of Steve Bartman, the Cubs fan who unintentionally derailed Chicago’s chance at a World Series in 2003. What you may not remember is that there were about a dozen other Chicago fans all around him, any of whom could have been blamed for interfering with that same fly ball. What are their lives like now, knowing they dodged a reputation-ruining bullet? (All interviews to be conducted anonymously.)

Malice Aforethought: You know about the Malice in the Palace that nearly tore apart the NBA 15 years ago. But what about the fan who threw the beer in the first place? What’s his story? Why chuck a $10 beer at Ron Artest? A deep journey into the mind of a tormented Detroit fan … or at least a very bored one.

Vanilla Ice Cream On Toast: The Story Of The Most Average Team Ever: Here’s a fun stat: In nearly 60 years of play, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are 4,709-4,719, meaning that if they can ever win 10 games more than they lose, they will be exactly .500 for their entire existence. How does one team stay so average for so long? A bonus segment will include Angels fans trying to identify Mike Trout’s photo while he’s standing right next to them.

It’s Not A Bandwagon: In search of any fan who truly, legitimately loves the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Yankees, Duke basketball and the Los Angeles Lakers. A nationwide quest that will include interviews with thousands of bandwagoners yet, sadly, turn up empty.

The Juice Is Loose: O.J. Simpson is free from jail and living the life of a Twitter gadfly. We’re just going to turn the cameras on and let him roll. Come on, you know you’d watch.

You Gonna Eat That? A History of Ballpark Food: Not for the faint of heart or weak of stomach, this wrenching documentary will trace the history of ballpark food from the fish ’n’ chips of yore to the chili dogs of the ’70s to the pizza-wrapped hamburger taco stunt food of today. Come hungry.

What would compel someone to attempt this at the Preakness? Let's find out. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Just Don’t Fall In: Tales of the Pimlico Toilet Runners: One of the great traditions of the Preakness Stakes isn’t just the horse race, but the infield race across the tops of long lines of portable toilets. For this documentary, we’d round up veterans of this horrid, filthy, terrifying gauntlet and ask them … just how drunk were you?

The Private General: What’s it like being a member of the Washington Generals, the Harlem Globetrotters’ perpetual victim? At what point do you decide, you know what, I’m not going to let him spin that ball on his finger! Enough with that stupid bucket of confetti! And if he comes in here for a windmill dunk, I’m Flagrant-2-ing him into the seats! A portrait in perseverance.

It’s Just Like Driving on the Highway: Regular Folks Tryin’ NASCAR: Why, NASCAR’s just mashin’ the gas and turnin’ left, right? We’ll see, as we round up 10 of the mouthiest Twitter trolls and keyboard-brave commenters in all of Internetland and throw them behind the wheel of a 200 mph car at NASCAR’s mighty Talladega Superspeedway. Hilarity for all! Well, except for the drivers.

Broken: Stories of Michael Jordan’s Victims: This is the other side of the Bulls doc: a story of heartbreak, over and over. In interviews with many of basketball’s legends, we’ll delve into what it was like to lose to Michael Jordan again and again and AGAIN. Will we make them cry? Maybe. Interview subjects will include Patrick Ewing, Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp, Karl Malone, Charles Barkley, John Stockton, Reggie Miller …

But let’s not stop there. I asked Twitter to chime in with their best ideas:

Please tell me the most unnecessary as-yet-unmade sports documentary that you would still watch the moment it came out. — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) April 16, 2020

And oh, did Twitter deliver. Here’s just a sampling:

Eight Days In '98: The Story of Mike Piazza's Marlins Career — actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) April 16, 2020

Mooterus Maximus: The immaculate conception of the @DallasStars' early 2000's alternate jersey. pic.twitter.com/ri2qxR93eK — Brandon Velaski (@bvelaski) April 16, 2020

A documentary on Ricky Bobby post 2006 pic.twitter.com/JnyYub9kU1 — Kevin (@kevincrice) April 16, 2020

The story of how Bo Jackson became the most unstoppable athlete in video game history in Tecmo Bowl. — Rob Levin (@roblevin) April 16, 2020

The 30 for 30 that I've been wanting to get made is a look on two franchises that went in opposite ways after one play titled, "The Slide".



Braves go on to dominate the 90's while the Pirates would go into 20+ years of sub-.500 baseball. — T.J. McAloon (@tjmcaloon) April 16, 2020

2008 U.S. Open: The Rocco Mediate Story — Chris Roekle (@croekle24) April 16, 2020

How (name redacted) went from a high school standout athlete, to 3rd on the Juco depth chart, to living at home with his parents in his 30s and wearing his (now I’ll fitting) letterman jacket when he shops for groceries. You could literally pick 75% of the towns in MS. https://t.co/HP6EPbGqDL — Gerry Logan (@GL_parksguy) April 16, 2020

One about the OKC Thunder losing Harden, KD, and Russ. — Ted Fall (@realTedFall) April 16, 2020

Now it’s your turn. What documentary do you want to see next? Heck, we’ve got enough time to get it done. Go!

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee and contact him with story ideas at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.

