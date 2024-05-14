Aflac Kickoff Game: Georgia to take on Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium live on Channel 2

It’s official: The Georgia Bulldogs will open their 2024 season against Clemson Tigers in Atlanta.

The matchup will take place at Mercedes Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta as part of the annual Aflac Kickoff Game. The game will air live Aug. 31 at Noon on Channel 2.

The Bulldogs last played Clemson in Charlotte to open their 2021 season. Georgia won that game 10-3 which propelled them to a College Football Playoff National Championship.

Clemson went 9-4 in 2023 and is one of the best teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference every season.

After the Dawgs fell just short of the College Football Playoff in 2023, Georgia will enter 2024 with a loaded roster who will expect to win every game on the calendar.

“All eyes will be on Atlanta when two of college football’s biggest brands face off in a showdown that will certainly have College Football Playoff implications,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. “Whoever wins this matchup will take the first major step toward the playoff and the possibility of making a return trip to Atlanta when we host our first-ever CFP Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day.”

