AFC South news round-up: Texans joining Watson lawsuits, Leonard has surgery

Come along for the ride as we check in on the Tennessee Titans’ AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

This past week, the Colts held their mandatory minicamp, running from June 7 to June 9. The Titans, Texans and Jaguars will all begin theirs this coming week.

One of the biggest stories coming out of Indianapolis last week was star linebacker Darius Leonard undergoing surgery on his back. The Colts are also dealing with a disgruntled cornerback in Kenny Moore.

In Houston, the Texans are now in legal hot water after being added as a defendant in the civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct against their former quarterback, Cleveland Browns signal-caller, Deshaun Watson.

In Jacksonville, the Jaguars have already lost one of their outside linebackers for the 2022 campaign, but did get good news on one of their receivers.

Check out those stories and more in our latest AFC South news round-up.

Colts' Darius Leonard undergoes back procedure

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, who continues to deal with an ankle issue that hampered him last season, had surgery on his back recently, which will keep him sidelined for at least some of training camp. He’s expected to be ready for the season, though.

Read more here.

Kenny Moore may consider training camp holdout

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Kenny Moore, who is unhappy with his current contract, was in attendance at mandatory minicamp, but did tweak something in the process. Moore isn’t ruling out a training camp holdout as he seeks a new deal.

Read more here.

No plans to move Ryan Kelly to right guard

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Center Ryan Kelly has been getting reps at right guard in practice, but head coach Frank Reich shot down any chance that Kelly would be moved to a new position.

Read more here.

Jaguars OLB Jordan Smith to miss full 2022 season

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars outside linebacker Jordan Smith was another player to sustain an injury during organized team activities, but his prognosis is not as good. Smith suffered a knee injury that will force him to miss the 2022 season.

Story continues

Read more here.

Jags WR Jamal Agnew now participating in position, special team drills

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Jaguars wide receiver and returner Jamal Agnew was participating in practice for the first time since suffering a season-ending hip injury in 2021. Agnew was having a career year as a receiver before sustaining the injury.

Read more here.

Press Taylor discusses his impressions of Travis Etienne

AP Photo/John Raoux

Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor raved about running back Travis Etienne’s speed. He also noted Jacksonville has been deploying Etienne in multiple spots to get a feel for what he’s comfortable with.

Read more here.

Former Texans DC, interim coach Romeo Crennel retires

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Former defensive coordinator and head coach Romeo Crennel announced his retirement last week after spending 50 years as a coach, including 39 in the NFL.

Read more here.

Texans to be named as defendants in Browns QB Deshaun Watson lawsuit

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

As lawsuits continue to mount against former Texans and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, Houston will be added as a defendant in the litigation, according to attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the women bringing the 24 civil lawsuits against Watson.

Read more here.

How Dameon Pierce contract messed up 2022 NFL draft fourth-round picks

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The Texans giving 2022 fourth-round pick and running back Dameon Pierce an extra $25,000 over the minimum in his rookie contract has slowed the signings of fourth-round picks throughout the NFL, as agents are now seeking the same for their clients.

Read more here.

1

1