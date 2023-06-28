Advance to Victory Lane: Elliott on track to get in win column this week

NASCAR’s big stage in Chicago deserves a winner with marquee appeal. Enter Chase Elliott, the sport’s most popular driver, who has been making steady progress since returning from a leg injury but still needs a win in order to secure a spot in this year’s playoff field.

FANTASY LIVE: Set your roster | See weekend schedule

Since coming back in April at Martinsville Speedway, Elliott has finished in the top 12 in seven of eight races and has moved from 32nd in the points standings to 25th. More recently, he has finished in the top five in three of the last four races. The speed is definitely there in his Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet for prognosticators like Racing Insights to believe that a victory is just around the corner.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

So why shouldn’t that corner be one of the ones in NASCAR’s first street-course race, the Grant Park 220, set for Sunday in Chicago? After all, Elliott is one of the sport’s most adept drivers when it comes to courses with left and right turns, leading active drivers with seven career road-course wins.

Elliott is primed for the win and sits atop this week’s projections. Tune in at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC to see if he can get the job done.

OTHERS TO WATCH

TYLER REDDICK: The driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota has won three of the last six road-course races in the Cup Series.

Advertisement

AJ ALLMENDINGER: Kaulig Racing’s road-course ace has finished top 10 in five of his last six road-course starts.

KYLE BUSCH: The Richard Childress Racing driver has finished top three in the last three road-course races. His season is on the upswing, too, thanks to five straight top-10 finishes.

MARTIN TRUEX JR.: Truex Jr. just won at Sonoma Raceway in the Cup Series’ most recent road-course race — and the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has five career road wins overall.

Projections as of Wednesday, June 28

RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE GRANT PARK 220

Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.

Finish Car number Driver 1 9 Chase Elliott 2 45 Tyler Reddick 3 24 William Byron 4 5 Kyle Larson 5 16 AJ Allmendinger 6 8 Kyle Busch 7 19 Martin Truex Jr. 8 17 Chris Buescher 9 20 Christopher Bell 10 4 Kevin Harvick 11 1 Ross Chastain 12 12 Ryan Blaney 13 11 Denny Hamlin 14 34 Michael McDowell 15 22 Joey Logano 16 48 Alex Bowman 17 99 Daniel Suárez 18 2 Austin Cindric 19 54 Ty Gibbs 20 14 Chase Briscoe 21 6 Brad Keselowski 22 3 Austin Dillon 23 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 24 23 Bubba Wallace 25 31 Justin Haley 26 43 Erik Jones 27 41 Ryan Preece 28 38 Todd Gilliland 29 42 Noah Gragson 30 7 Corey LaJoie 31 10 Aric Almirola 32 21 Harrison Burton 33 77 Ty Dillon 34 15 Jenson Button 35 78 Josh Bilicki 36 51 Andy Lally 37 91 Shane van Gisbergen



