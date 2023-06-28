Advance to Victory Lane: Elliott on track to get in win column this week

NASCAR’s big stage in Chicago deserves a winner with marquee appeal. Enter Chase Elliott, the sport’s most popular driver, who has been making steady progress since returning from a leg injury but still needs a win in order to secure a spot in this year’s playoff field.

Since coming back in April at Martinsville Speedway, Elliott has finished in the top 12 in seven of eight races and has moved from 32nd in the points standings to 25th. More recently, he has finished in the top five in three of the last four races. The speed is definitely there in his Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet for prognosticators like Racing Insights to believe that a victory is just around the corner.

So why shouldn’t that corner be one of the ones in NASCAR’s first street-course race, the Grant Park 220, set for Sunday in Chicago? After all, Elliott is one of the sport’s most adept drivers when it comes to courses with left and right turns, leading active drivers with seven career road-course wins.

Elliott is primed for the win and sits atop this week’s projections. Tune in at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC to see if he can get the job done.

OTHERS TO WATCH

TYLER REDDICK: The driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota has won three of the last six road-course races in the Cup Series.

AJ ALLMENDINGER: Kaulig Racing’s road-course ace has finished top 10 in five of his last six road-course starts.

KYLE BUSCH: The Richard Childress Racing driver has finished top three in the last three road-course races. His season is on the upswing, too, thanks to five straight top-10 finishes.

MARTIN TRUEX JR.: Truex Jr. just won at Sonoma Raceway in the Cup Series’ most recent road-course race — and the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has five career road wins overall.

Projections as of Wednesday, June 28

RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE GRANT PARK 220

Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.

Finish

Car number

Driver

1

9

Chase Elliott

2

45

Tyler Reddick

3

24

William Byron

4

5

Kyle Larson

5

16

AJ Allmendinger

6

8

Kyle Busch

7

19

Martin Truex Jr.

8

17

Chris Buescher

9

20

Christopher Bell

10

4

Kevin Harvick

11

1

Ross Chastain

12

12

Ryan Blaney

13

11

Denny Hamlin

14

34

Michael McDowell

15

22

Joey Logano

16

48

Alex Bowman

17

99

Daniel Suárez

18

2

Austin Cindric

19

54

Ty Gibbs

20

14

Chase Briscoe

21

6

Brad Keselowski

22

3

Austin Dillon

23

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24

23

Bubba Wallace

25

31

Justin Haley

26

43

Erik Jones

27

41

Ryan Preece

28

38

Todd Gilliland

29

42

Noah Gragson

30

7

Corey LaJoie

31

10

Aric Almirola

32

21

Harrison Burton

33

77

Ty Dillon

34

15

Jenson Button

35

78

Josh Bilicki

36

51

Andy Lally

37

91

Shane van Gisbergen


