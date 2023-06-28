Advance to Victory Lane: Elliott on track to get in win column this week
NASCAR’s big stage in Chicago deserves a winner with marquee appeal. Enter Chase Elliott, the sport’s most popular driver, who has been making steady progress since returning from a leg injury but still needs a win in order to secure a spot in this year’s playoff field.
Since coming back in April at Martinsville Speedway, Elliott has finished in the top 12 in seven of eight races and has moved from 32nd in the points standings to 25th. More recently, he has finished in the top five in three of the last four races. The speed is definitely there in his Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet for prognosticators like Racing Insights to believe that a victory is just around the corner.
So why shouldn’t that corner be one of the ones in NASCAR’s first street-course race, the Grant Park 220, set for Sunday in Chicago? After all, Elliott is one of the sport’s most adept drivers when it comes to courses with left and right turns, leading active drivers with seven career road-course wins.
Elliott is primed for the win and sits atop this week’s projections. Tune in at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC to see if he can get the job done.
OTHERS TO WATCH
TYLER REDDICK: The driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota has won three of the last six road-course races in the Cup Series.
AJ ALLMENDINGER: Kaulig Racing’s road-course ace has finished top 10 in five of his last six road-course starts.
KYLE BUSCH: The Richard Childress Racing driver has finished top three in the last three road-course races. His season is on the upswing, too, thanks to five straight top-10 finishes.
MARTIN TRUEX JR.: Truex Jr. just won at Sonoma Raceway in the Cup Series’ most recent road-course race — and the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has five career road wins overall.
Projections as of Wednesday, June 28
RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE GRANT PARK 220
Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.
Finish
Car number
Driver
1
9
Chase Elliott
2
45
Tyler Reddick
3
24
William Byron
4
5
Kyle Larson
5
16
AJ Allmendinger
6
8
Kyle Busch
7
19
Martin Truex Jr.
8
17
Chris Buescher
9
20
Christopher Bell
10
4
Kevin Harvick
11
1
Ross Chastain
12
12
Ryan Blaney
13
11
Denny Hamlin
14
34
15
22
Joey Logano
16
48
Alex Bowman
17
99
Daniel Suárez
18
2
Austin Cindric
19
54
Ty Gibbs
20
14
Chase Briscoe
21
6
Brad Keselowski
22
3
Austin Dillon
23
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24
23
Bubba Wallace
25
31
Justin Haley
26
43
Erik Jones
27
41
Ryan Preece
28
38
Todd Gilliland
29
42
Noah Gragson
30
7
Corey LaJoie
31
10
Aric Almirola
32
21
Harrison Burton
33
77
Ty Dillon
34
15
Jenson Button
35
78
Josh Bilicki
36
51
Andy Lally
37
91
Shane van Gisbergen