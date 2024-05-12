Adrian Wojnarowski on the Lakers’ head coaching search

The first thing of consequence the Los Angeles Lakers will likely do this offseason is hire a new head coach after they fired Darvin Ham just over a week ago. This hire will likely at least somewhat dictate potential personnel moves they try to make this summer.

So far, the search doesn’t seem to be going extremely well. Tyronn Lue seems as if he won’t be available, and Mike Budenholzer, the Lakers’ only other candidate who has won an NBA championship as a head coach, was just hired by the Phoenix Suns.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, these developments have forced the team to look at its coaching search a little differently. He said Budenholzer would’ve been a strong candidate for it, but now it isn’t a “buyer’s market.”

Wojnarowski also said JJ Redick, who has no real coaching experience and is currently co-hosting the “Mind the Game” podcast with LeBron James, has interest “from the L.A. side.”

.@wojespn on the Lakers’ head coach search: – Expected to officially begin interview process at NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. – Los Angeles will interview an array of candidates with former head coach experience (James Borrego, Kenny Atkinson) or none at all (JJ Redick). -… pic.twitter.com/3CgbWcZUGR — Evan Sidery (@esidery) May 11, 2024

The ESPN reporter said the Lakers’ head coaching search will begin in earnest at the draft combine in Chicago, which will take place starting this Sunday and last for about a week.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire