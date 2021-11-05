What Adrian Peterson said in first presser since joining Titans

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
Since being signed to the team’s practice squad earlier this week, Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson met with the media for the first time on Friday after practice.

The 36-year-old back, who is expected to handle the bulk of the work in the wake of Derrick Henry’s long-term injury, will be promoted to the team’s active roster ahead of Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

Before Henry’s injury, things weren’t looking great for Peterson’s future. He admits he thought his career might be over after no team had signed him through the first eight weeks of the 2021 NFL season.

Among some other topics Peterson touched on: his thoughts on Henry, what it’s like being on the Titans so far, his having to get into “football shape,” and much, much more.

Check out what the future Hall of Famer and new Titans running back had to say about those topics below.

