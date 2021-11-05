What Adrian Peterson said in first presser since joining Titans
Since being signed to the team’s practice squad earlier this week, Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson met with the media for the first time on Friday after practice.
The 36-year-old back, who is expected to handle the bulk of the work in the wake of Derrick Henry’s long-term injury, will be promoted to the team’s active roster ahead of Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams.
Before Henry’s injury, things weren’t looking great for Peterson’s future. He admits he thought his career might be over after no team had signed him through the first eight weeks of the 2021 NFL season.
Peterson says he’d be lying if he said he wasn’t concerned his career was over.
— John Glennon (@glennonsports) November 5, 2021
Among some other topics Peterson touched on: his thoughts on Henry, what it’s like being on the Titans so far, his having to get into “football shape,” and much, much more.
Check out what the future Hall of Famer and new Titans running back had to say about those topics below.
.@AdrianPeterson excited to be with the @Titans. pic.twitter.com/NlwLlr5SHl
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 5, 2021
.@AdrianPeterson ready to prove his worth to the @Titans. pic.twitter.com/dQGiMWj7g7
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 5, 2021
Adrian Peterson on challenge of getting in “football shape”: pic.twitter.com/2Us232hXDP
— John Glennon (@glennonsports) November 5, 2021
Adrian Peterson on why he joined the #Titans and bringing energy to the team. pic.twitter.com/bf7VKMP3Yo
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 5, 2021
Peterson: #Titans ’ scheme fits me. pic.twitter.com/xoANjqXx9Y
— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 5, 2021
Adrian Peterson says he's always working on maintaining his vision and other aspects of being an RB. Joked that he leans as he turns corners when he's at home. #Titans pic.twitter.com/poizYe2ouI
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 5, 2021
Peterson on what he can handle. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/zjGkTb3rOD
— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 5, 2021