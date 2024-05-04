Adrian Houser discusses rough start to Mets career: 'I'm really disappointed in myself'

Adrian Houser’s time with the Mets hasn’t quite started as planned.

After being acquired in an offseason trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander has pitched to a brutal 8.16 ERA and 1.84 WHIP while walking 20 batters over his first five outings in the orange and blue.

Houser simply isn’t getting the job done, which is exactly why the team decided to give top prospect Christian Scott a shot in the rotation and move the veteran to the bullpen for the time being.

While the 31-year-old certainly is frustrated with how his tenure in New Yok has begun, he understands why first-year manager Carlos Mendoza and the Mets had to make the move they did.

“This is probably the toughest stretch I’ve had up to this point in my career,” Houser said. “I’m really disappointed in myself, there’s no one to blame here but myself for not getting the job done out there.”

The Mets haven’t told Houser yet what the plan will be after this turn in the rotation, but for now, he remains focused on looking through video and working on what needs to be fixed in between outings.

The right-hander threw what he called a “really good” bullpen session on Saturday afternoon and he feels he’s already starting to turn the corner.

“I’m just trying to get back to how I was throwing last year,” he said. “I just have to keep putting in the work and doing what I’ve been doing and we’ll get there when we get there. I think the last couple of days have been a big step forward.”

As for his job now in his new role as a reliever, Houser feels he’ll be prepared based on his experience with the Brewers, and he expects to be available as soon as Monday or Tuesday when the Mets visit the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I’ve been there before so I know that there’s a job to do,” he said. “I know how to prepare myself and at the end of the day you have to go out there and get outs, so that’s what it simply comes down to. I’ll be ready when the time comes.”