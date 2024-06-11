Adidas x Real Madrid White Home Kit for 2024/25 Season [PHOTOS]

Adidas has officially unveiled the new Real Madrid CF home kit for the 2024/25 campaign, which features a predominantly white look with subtle detailing in representation of the leanest home kit design to grace the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in recent memory. Also welcoming a new age of talent this season, the 2024/25 design is stripped back to pay homage to the roots of the club, and is crafted with lightweight performance-ready materials. The on-field version of the kit is available to purchase for €150, while the fan version is €100 – with both available to purchase from today via Real Madrid football club stores, selected retail stores, and online at adidas.

