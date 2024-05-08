'Adebayo return highlights what Luton have been missing'

[BBC]

[Getty Images]

Watching Elijah Adebayo start a Premier League game again for the first time in nearly three months was magic. With the help of adrenaline, he was very much back to his relentless best, pressing well, holding the ball up and bringing others into play.

He gave the Everton defence a real test and of course scored a brilliant strikers' goal in the first half. He tired later on but that was to be expected and was eventually taken off to a standing ovation after the break. Like partner Carlton Morris, he has proved he is a Premier League player.

As great as it was to have him back, my overriding feeling was frustration - that Luton have not had him for these past 11 weeks. They are a different side with him in it and much more of a threat. When you think that they still do not have Chiedozie Ogbene, Tom Lockyer and Amari'i Bell, as well as others, it becomes a case of what might have been for the Hatters this season.

Opposition fans will say all teams pick up injuries but for Luton to have 13 out at one point, with 10 of those being senior players, that is out of the ordinary and has completely stuffed them. Understanding why there were so many injuries at the same time is for another day.

Adebayo’s goal means Luton have two strikers on double figures for the season and, considering they are currently in a relegation position, is fantastic.

Scoring has not been a problem for Rob Edwards’ team. They have got more than Everton and Nottingham Forest and scored the same number as Wolves and Crystal Palace. Conceding has been the issue. Adebayo's height in defending set-pieces has been missed so he has been a loss in both boxes.

Luton now head to West Ham on Saturday needing a result or they are realistically down. It is still not over though and the hope is they can take it to the last day of the season.

Commentary of West Ham v Luton on BBC Three Counties Radio and online (UK Only) via BBC Sounds from 15:00 BST