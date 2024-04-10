Add Kansas State football quarterbacks coach Matt Wells to list of Avery Johnson fans

MANHATTAN — When Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman brought his old friend Matt Wells on board in early January, the number of job titles next to the name said a lot.

Wells, a former head coach at Utah State and Texas Tech, is listed as the Wildcats' associate head coach, co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and so far in his short tenure he has been all of those things.

First and foremost, after offensive coordinator Collin Klein left for Texas A&M in December, Klieman needed a new quarterback coach to tutor super sophomore Avery Johnson. And with offensive line coach Conor Riley taking over as a first-time coordinator, Wells' experience is valuable both as a sounding board and for some new wrinkles he adds.

Finally, Klieman's background is rooted in defense, so adding someone with deep knowledge of offense is another asset for the head coach.

Wells, now three months into his new position and most of the way through his first spring practice with the Wildcats — they wrap things up on Saturday — met with reporters Wednesday and discussed a variety of topics, most geared toward the offense.

Here are a few of the things Wells had to say.

Former Texas Tech coach Matt Ryan, now a member of the Kansas State staff, talks with K-State athletid director Gene Taylor before a 2021 game in Lubbock, Texas.

Avery Johnson continues to impress at quarterback

It is no secret Johnson has spent hours in Wells' office, bonding and sharing ideas with his new position coach.

Wells ran down a list of things they have discussed, but bottom line is he admires Johnson's drive and thirst for knowledge.

"The kid, first of all, he has such a deep desire to be great. He wants to be coached," Wells said of Johnson, who helped lead K-State to a Pop-Tarts Bowl victory over North Carolina State in his first start. "He has taken an iPad full of notes for the last two months."

Wells went on to list about a dozen topics they have discussed, from general to specific.

"We talk about a plethora of things individually, but then also as a QB unit," Wells said. "I think those are continued conversations: situation mastery, a bunch of game situations."

One thing that has stood out about Johnson on the practice field is his consistency as a passer.

"That certainly is not talked about, I don't think, enough," Wells said of Johnson's ability to make all the necessary throws. "I'm not surprised, but I didn't know that. I think those are all evaluations that you get when you're with the young man on a daily basis."

Matt Wells getting to know the inner workings of the program

Wells had an outsider's knowledge of the K-State program coming in, but he said he has enjoyed learning how the sausage is made.

"It starts from the top from coach Klieman and coach Tru (strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll) and his staff, to how these assistant coaches hold these kids accountable," Wells said. "But these players hold themselves accountable to each other, and then they allow coaches to hold them accountable, and they're tough and they're disciplined.

"And so, more than anything the last two months I've seen how it's done. So, a cool thing for me is to see the coaches and how it's done on a daily basis, and man, I'm glad to be a part of it."

Keep an eye out for Joe Jackson and Keagan Johnson

Wells was asked about players on the offense that have made splash plays throughout the spring, and the two he immediately mentioned were redshirt freshman running back Joe Jackson and junior receiver Keagan Johnson.

"I'm telling you, I think the more reps he gets, Joe-Jack, he flashes for a young back," Wells said. "Of course, game day will tell the story for running backs, we all know that, because of the load that you have to take, hitting and protecting and getting back up and doing it again. J-Jack flashes every day to me. I love that kid."

Johnson, a transfer from Iowa, was plagued by nagging injuries much of last year but started five games and caught 24 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

"He's a competitive dude," Wells said. "Competitive catches, strong at the top of routes. He flashes every day because of his effort."

