Adams back for Cardiff against second-string Sharks

Wales wing Josh Adams will be playing in only his fifth United Rugby Championship game of the season [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Cardiff will face a "shadow" Sharks side in Durban on Saturday as the home team focus on next weekend's European Challenge Cup final.

With big names such as Springbok Eben Etzebeth flying early to England for their game against Gloucester, Sharks have named a completely changed 23 from last week's 25-24 home defeat to Benetton.

Cardiff make nine changes for their penultimate United Rugby Championship (URC) fixture, with fit-again Wales wing Josh Adams and centres Rey Lee-Lo and Willis Halaholo returning, along with scrum-half Ellis Bevan.

Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher and Rhys Litterick make an all-changed front row, with lock Shane Lewis-Hughes and number eight Alun Lawrence also drafted in.

Wales internationals Evan Lloyd, Rhys Carre, Keiron Assiratti, Seb Davies, Mackenzie Martin and Mason Grady all drop to the bench along with fly-half Tinus de Beer.

South African De Beer is replaced at 10 by Ben Thomas, who switches from centre to partner Bevan who covers injured Gonzalo Bertranou.

Sharks match-day squad includes four players who will be making debuts, but who will have a chance to "put their hands up and play well" before the Challenge Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur stadium next Friday, according to defence coach Joey Mongalo.

"We are a squad together," said Mongalo.

"The guys who are playing on Saturday have been an integral part of the group. They are almost the unsung heroes.

“Every week they have to prepare opposition plays and act like the opposition in order to help the usual starting lineup give the best performance they can produce on a Saturday.

“These guys are getting an opportunity to showcase what they have been doing in the shadows out in the light."

Cardiff are 13th in the table with three victories this season, level on 25 points with Sharks a place above them.

The Blue and Blacks' 34-13 reverse against Lions in Johannesburg last weekend was a record eighth defeat in a row, surpassing a run of seven succesive losses in 2015.

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt said: "We have changed things up a bit this week to re-energise the group. It’s always a big physical challenge in South Africa, so we have rotated some of the pack, while Willis, Rey and Josh Adams provide real experience to the back line.

“It is a big challenge for us but we are determined to finish our season in positive fashion. We have two games left where we can give a good last impression and I have no doubt the boys will give their everything come kick-off.”

Sharks: Boeta Chamberlain; Yaw Penxe, Diego Appollis, Eduan Keyter, Aphiwe Dyantyi; Lionel Cronje, Tiaan Fourie; Dian Bleuler, Dylan Richardson, Khwezi Mona, Corne Rahl, Reniel Hugo (capt), Tino Mavesere, Simon Miller, Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

Replacements: Dan Jooste, Braam Reyneke, IG Prinsloo, Thomas Dyer, Nick Hatton, Bradley Davids, Curwin Bosch, Anthony Volmink.

Cardiff: Cameron Winnett; Josh Adams, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Gabriel Hamer-Webb; Ben Thomas, Ellis Bevan; Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher (capt), Rhys Litterick, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Rory Thornton, Ben Donnell, James Botham, Alun Lawrence.

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Rhys Carre, Keiron Assiratti, Seb Davies, Mackenzie Martin, Tinus de Beer, Jacob Beetham, Mason Grady.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Griffin Colby & Stephen Geldenhuys (SARU)

TMO: Eoghan Cross (IRFU)