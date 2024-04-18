Ada tennis teams bring home titles from Durant

Apr. 18—DURANT — The Ada High girls tennis team didn't lose a match in wrapping up the team championship Tuesday at the Durant Tournament.

It was the eighth tournament title of the spring for the surging Lady Cougars.

"They've been on a tear for sure. It's been fun to watch," Ada head tennis coach Terry Swopes told the Ada News.

Ada finished with a perfect score of 36 followed by runner-up Carl Albert at 28 and Duncan at 24. Host Durant was fourth at 20.

The Ada boys also won the tournament title in Durant. The Cougars piled up 32 points to capture the crown and Carl Albert was a close second at 30. Durant was third with 25 points.

GIRLS

Ada sophomore Sadie Epps won the No. 1 Singles championship with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Riley Reese of Carl Albert.

Kyle Witt, another AHS sophomore, pushed past Georgia Mosher of Carl Albert 6-2, 6-1 to win the No. 2 Singles championship.

In No. 2 Doubles, the Ada pair of Jerzie O'Neal and Lilly Cadenhead rallied past the Carl Albert combo of Yanira Acuna and Evi Mitchell for a 4-6, 6-1, 10-7 victory in the exciting title matchup.

The Ada team of Jessi Bolin and Zoey Brown knocked off Lily Bryant and Bailey Rusche of Carl Albert 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 1 Doubles finals.

BOYS

The Ada boys held off Carl Albert thanks in part to championship wins in No. 1 Singles and No. 1 Doubles.

Halston Redwine won the No. 1 Singles title with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Jonah Link of Duncan.

In No. 1 Doubles, Jackson Swopes and Tate Danielson got the best of Luke Fouquette and Ben Sutterfield of Carl Albert by a count of 6-2, 7-6 in the finals.

Ada's No. 2 Singles player Brady Bacon dropped a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 decision to Tyler Shaw of Carl Albert in the title matchup.

And the Carl Albert pair of Jackson Bales and Shane Farley held off Ada's Drew Lillard and Anthony Towers 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 in a thrilling championship battle.

Tuesday, April 16

GIRLS

At Durant Tournament

Team Standings

1. ADA 36

2. Carl Albert 28

3. Duncan 24

4. Durant 20

5. Tulsa Edison 14

6. Ardmore 12

7. Shawnee 6

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Sadie Epps (Ada) def. Riley Reese (Carl Albert) 6-0,6-4 (1st Place)

2 . Kylee Witt (Ada) def. Georgia Mosher (Carl Albert) 6-2,6-1 (1st Place)

DOUBLES

1. Jessi Bolin/Zoey Brown (Ada) def. Bryant/Rusche (Carl Albert) 6-2,6-1 (1st Place)

2. Lilly Cadenhead/Jerzie O'Neal (Ada) def. Acuna/Mitchell (Carl Albert) 4-6,6-1,(10-7) (1st Place)

Up Next: Ada girls at Norman North Tournament today.

BOYS

Team Standings

1. ADA 32

2. Carl Albert 30

3. Duncan 25

4. Ardmore 15

tie Shawnee 15

6. Durant 14

7. Tulsa Edison 13

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Halston Redwine (Ada) def. Jonah Link (Duncan) 6-0,6-1 (1st Place)

2. Tyler Shaw (Carl Albert) def. Brady Bacon (Ada) 7-5,6-4 (1st Place)

DOUBLES

1. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Fouquette/Sutterfield (Carl Albert) 6-2,7-6 (1st Place)

2. Bales/Farley (Carl Albert) def. Drew Lillard/Anthony Towers (Ada) 6-3,3-6,(10-4) (1st Place)

Up Next: Ada boys at Norman North Tournament Friday.