Ada boys track team dominates regional meet

May 2—VINITA — The Ada High School boy's track team ran away with a Class 4A Regional championship Monday at Vinita High School.

The Cougars piled up an eye-popping 152 team points. Wagoner was a distant second with 96 points and Bristow ended up third with 83. Poteau slipped into the fourth spot at 72 and Dewey was fifth with 48 points.

It was the second regional title for the Cougars in the past three seasons.

Ada will compete in the Class 4A State Track Meet Friday and Saturday at Catoosa High School.

Xander Rhynes will try to repeat as state champion in the 400-meter dash after winning a regional championship in Vinita. Rhynes won the race with a time of 49.12. Ryan Atkins of Wagoner was second at 50.27 and Jordan Hess of Vinita finished third at 51.42.

The Cougars also won regional gold medals in the High Jump and the Discus Throw.

Carter Colombe won the High Jump with a leap of 6'-6". Zachary Bentley of Bristow and Titus Miller of Catoosa tied for second at 6' even.

The Ada pair of Grayson Morris and Millan Riley finished fifth and sixth with identical jumps of 5'-10".

The Cougars held down the top two spots in the Discus Throw. Gavin Gunter easily won the regional title with a toss of 170'-3". AHS teammate Dawson Matthews was next with a throw of 141'-3". Ada's Cord Coffee slipped into the sixth spot with his heave of 124'-4".

Ada also had three placers in the Shot Put.

Fisher Marr finished third with a throw of 47'4.25". Dewey's Braden Garrison won the regional crown with a heave of 59' even and David Snider of Miami was second at 49'-7.75".

Matthews finished fourth with a throw of 45'2.75" and Gunter was sith at 42'4.25".

Ada's Caron Richardson was the runner-up in the Long Jump with a measurement of 21'1.5". Caleb Alexander of Bristow won the event with a leap of 21'8". Ada's Canaan Parker finished sixth with a distance of 19'-1".

In the Pole Vault, Ada's Jonathan Rooker finished third despite ending up in a three-way tie at the top with a jump of 12' even. Caulin Owen of Catoosa was named the regional champ and Gavin Honeycutt of Bristow was runner-up.

Ada's Tremaine Gray ran his way to a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash after a time of 22.70. Gage Spencer of Bristow finished first with a time of 21.91 and Joseph Estes of Inola barely edged Gray for second at 22.68.

The Cougars had four Top 5 finishes in relay races.

In the 4x400 Meter Relay, the Ada team of Camariee Richardson, Lakievin Richardson, Gavin Hamilton and Xander Rhynes won the gold with a time of 3:20.80. Wagoner finished second at 3:23.52 and Miami was third at 3:30.06.

Those same four Ada athletes finished as runners-up in the 4x100-meter regional race with a time of 43.36. Poteau won the gold in 43.01 and Wagoner was third at 43.54.

The Ada team of Camariee Richardson, Tremain Gray, Gavin Hamilton and Xander Rhynes ran to a second-place finish in the 4x200-meter relay. Wagoner won the title with a time of 1:28.13 and the Cougars were close behind at 1:28.41. Bristow finished third in 1:30.16.

The Cougars finished fourth in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:51.04. That group included Austin Smith, Timmy Butler, Case Stafford and Jake Bohannon. Verdigris captured first place in that race with a time of 8:36.82. Wagoner was second at 8:43.18 and Vintia finished third at 8:43.31.

GIRLS

The Ada High School girl's track team qualified for this weekend's state tournament three events.

The sister act of Tyley Dotson and Gracey Dotson finished first and second in the Shot Put. Tyley won the gold with a toss of 42' even and Gracey followed with a toss of 36'-2". Kyla Overton of Dewey was awarded third place, matching Gracey Dotson's distance of 36"-2".

Tyley Dotson also snagged a gold medal in the Discus Throw with a distance of 115'-1" and teammate Aby Gutierrez was right behind in second with a heave of 114'-9". Emma Young of Verdigris was third with a toss of 113'-7".

Ada girls track coach Leslie Landrum later reported that freshman Bella Holcomb was a state qualifier in the High Jump after finishing sixth at the regional tournament with a personal-best jump of 4'-10". Prairebreeze Holes of Stilwell was the regional winner with a mark of 5'-4".