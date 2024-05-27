ACC and SEC each get 5 regional host sites for the NCAA baseball tournament

FILE - Oklahoma head baseball coach Skip Johnson looks to his players before an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Virginia Tech Saturday, June 11, 2022, Blacksburg, Va. Oklahoma clinched its first Big 12 regular-season championship with a three-game sweep of Baylor over the weekend. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference each had five schools selected Sunday as regional host sites for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament.

All 16 regional hosts announced by the Division I Baseball Committee locked up spots in the national tournament. The rest of the 64-team field and first-round matchups will be unveiled Monday.

Clemson (41-14), Florida State (42-15), North Carolina State (33-20), North Carolina (42-13) and Virginia (41-15) led the way for the ACC as hosts for the four-team, double-elimination regionals. It's the 36th time Florida State is hosting, the most in NCAA Division I history.

Tennessee (50-11), which won the SEC Tournament and will host a regional, is expected to be the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas (43-14), Georgia (39-15), Kentucky (40-14) and Texas A&M (44-13) were also selected as host sites from the SEC.

Also hosting regionals scheduled from Friday through next Monday are: Oklahoma (37-19) — for the first time since 2010 — and Oklahoma State (40-17) from the Big 12; Arizona (36-21) and Oregon State (42-14) from the Pac-12; East Carolina (43-15) from the American Athletic Conference; and UC Santa Barbara (42-12) from the Big West.

It's the second time UC Santa Barbara is hosting a regional, but the first on campus after it hosted at a neutral site at Lake Elsinore in 2015.

The 16 regional winners advance to the best-of-three super regionals, and those eight winners go to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 14.

