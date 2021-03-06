The ACC men’s basketball tournament bracket is set. Here’s what’s what.

For the third time in the last four seasons, Virginia is the ACC’s regular-season champion and will be the No. 1 seed for the ACC tournament.

After a surprising three-game losing streak knocked them out of first place last month, the Cavaliers climbed past Florida State Saturday on the regular season’s final day to finish atop the league standings.

Florida State (15-5, 11-4 ACC) suffered an 83-73 upset loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, opening a path for Virginia to vault back into first place. The Cavaliers (17-6, 13-4) clinched the top seed for next week’s league tournament in Greensboro by defeating Louisville, 68-58, on Saturday.

Louisville’s loss to Virginia also clinched the No. 3 seed for Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4) as well as the No. 4 seed for Georgia Tech (15-8, 11-6) and the No. 5 seed for Clemson (16-6, 10-6).

North Carolina, Duke and N.C. State had to wait until the outcome of the Duke-UNC game Saturday night to learn their seeds.

By blasting Duke 91-73 in the final game of the ACC regular season, the Tar Heels (16-9, 10-6) earned themselves the No. 6 seed.

That result also dropped the Blue Devils (11-11, 9-9) to the No. 10 seed, the lowest seed Duke has had in ACC tournament history.

N.C. State (13-9, 9-8) vaulted ahead of Duke to claim the No. 9 seed and a bye into Wednesday’s second round. The Wolfpack will play No. 8 seed Syracuse (15-8, 9-7) at noon on Wednesday.

UNC tied with Clemson (16-6, 10-6) in the final standings. But the Tigers won the tiebreaker over UNC, having defeated the Tar Heels 63-50 on Feb. 2 in their lone meeting this season.

Louisville dropped to the No. 7 seed since UNC’s winning percentage in league play (.625) is better than the Cardinals (.615).

So the Tar Heels will open their ACC tournament play on Wednesday at 9 p.m. in the second round’s final game, playing the winner of Tuesday’s 7 p.m. first-round game between No. 11 seed Notre Dame (10-14, 7-11 ACC) and No. 14 seed Wake Forest (6-15, 3-15).

The ACC tournament’s first game will pair No. 12 seed Pittsburgh (10-11, 6-10) with No. 13 seed Miami (8-16, 4-15) at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The second Tuesday game will feature No. 15 seed Boston College (4-15, 2-11) against the No. 10 seed Duke.

In addition to being saddled with its worst-ever ACC tournament seed, Duke finds itself in the rare position of not only in danger of missing its first NCAA tournament since 1995 but stuck with a seed outside the top five.

This is just the fifth time the Blue Devils have been outside of the tournament’s top five seeds since Mike Krzyzewski became their coach in 1980. The last time Duke was outside the top five was 2007 when it was No. 7.

The only other time Duke was seeded this low was in 1995 when it was No. 9. That’s the last season Duke finished with a losing record.

Here’s the daily schedule for the tournament:

Tuesday’s first round

No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Miami, 2 p.m., ACC Network

No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Boston College, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Wednesday’s second round

No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 NC State, noon, ACC Network

No. 5 Clemson vs. Pitt/Miami winner, 2:30 p.m ACC Network

No. 7 Louisville vs. Duke/Boston College winner, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network

No. 6 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame/Wake winner, 9 p.m., ACC Network

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Virginia vs. Syracuse/NC State winner, noon, ESPN or ESPN2

No. 4 Georgia Tech vs. Clemson, Pitt or Miami, 2:30 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2

No. 2 Florida State vs. Louisville, Duke or Boston College, 6:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. UNC, Notre Dame or Wake Forest, 9 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2

Friday’s semifinals

Games at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Saturday’s championship

Game starts at 8:30 p.m., ESPN