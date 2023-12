All ACC teams got a taste of what conference play will look like during the past week. We also started to see some more stability atop the statistical leaderboards as the criteria for making them tightened a bit. That means the numbers we’re seeing are a bit more honest. Here’s who we have atop those leaderboards right now;

Scoring: PJ Hall, Clemson - 21.4 PPG

Clemson sophomore forward PJ Hall (24) reacts after making a three-point shot against Wake Forest during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Ken Ruinard / staff-USA TODAY NETWORK

Rebounding: Armando Bacot, North Carolina - 11.8 RPG

Dec 2, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) with the ball as Florida State Seminoles guard Cam’Ron Fletcher (21) and guard Jalen Warley (1) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Assists: Reece Beekman, Virginia - 6.0 APG

Dec 2, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket past Syracuse Orange forward Chris Bell (4) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech - 68.9 FG%

BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA – DECEMBER 3: Lynn Kidd #15 of the Virginia Tech Hokies goes up for a dunk against the Louisville Cardinals in the first half during a game at Cassell Coliseum on December 3, 2023 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

3-point field goal percentage: Isaac McKneely, Virginia - 54.3 3PFG%

Nov 29, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) shoots the ball as Texas A&M Aggies forward Solomon Washington (13) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Free-throw percentage: RJ Davis, North Carolina - 94.6 FT%

Nov 29, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Steals and blocks: Ryan Dunn, Virginia - 2.8 SPG | 2.8 BPG

Nov 29, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) celebrates with Virginia Cavaliers guard Taine Murray (10) after their game against the Texas A&M Aggies at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest - 36.7 MPG

Nov 17, 2023; Charleston, SC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Cameron Hildreth (2) gives some direction in the first half against the Towson Tigers at TD Arena. David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

