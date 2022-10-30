ACC Football results for Week 9

We are at the point of the season when we are getting a good look at who are the true contenders and pretenders in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

So far, the ACC has had a strong year, with Clemson and NC State getting a solid ranking to start the season. At the same time, teams like Wake Forest and Syracuse found their way into the Associated Press Top 25 Poll by midway through.

However, after week nine, ACC placement in the top 25 could see a dramatic change.

As UNC sits in the driver’s seat of the standings with a decent lead, considering games left in the season, we look at how the rest of the ACC faired this weekend.

NC State 22, Virginia Tech 21

Oct 27, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack center Grant Gibson (50) celebrates afert a victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 22-21. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville 48, Wake Forest 21

Oct 29, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals cornerback Quincy Riley (3) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 48-21. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a rushing touchdown against the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

UConn 13, Boston College 3

Oct 29, 2022; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) under pressure from Connecticut Huskies linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle (0) in the first quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State 41, Georgia Tech 16

Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) reaches for the pylon as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back K.J. Wallace (16) tackles during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Miami 14, Virginia 12 (4OT)

Oct 29, 2022 Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Miami Hurricanes cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (2) reacts to not intercepting pass intended for wide receiver Kenton Thompson (99) in the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

