ACC commissioner optimistic despite ‘harmful’ FSU, Clemson lawsuits

AMELIA ISLAND — ACC commissioner Jim Phillips didn’t waste much time Wednesday before addressing the elephant in the room: the lawsuits and potential exits by two of his conference’s marquee members, Florida State and Clemson.

“It’s difficult,” Phillips said on the final day of the league’s spring meetings. “It’s disruptive. It’s harmful. But that’s the world we live in. They have the ability to do the things that they’re doing, and we’ll let the legal folks handle it, because that’s the right thing to do.

“It hasn’t changed one iota about how we’ve interacted with them, how we’ve treated them, certainly how we’ve treated the student-athlete, and it shouldn’t. It just shouldn’t, because I think you have to be professional enough to understand these things happen, and it warrants classy, professional, respectful treatment in return.”

Phillips said he believes the relationship with FSU and Clemson can be salvaged.

“You have to stay optimistic, and you work through these things,” Phillips said. “Again, I don’t know where it’s going to go, but I continue to remain optimistic.”

FSU athletic director Michael Alford never used the word “optimistic” when he was asked the same question Tuesday.

Phillips also said no one from North Carolina has reached out to him after one of that school’s trustees advocated for an exit to a more lucrative league earlier this week. Phillips described that talk as “campus discussion and campus politics that are going on.” He said he would find out more as he heads back to the conference’s Charlotte headquarters today.

This story will be updated.

